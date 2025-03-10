Ten Super League players charged including Salford trio as major Harry Smith call made

Ten Super League players have been charged following Round 4 of the new Super League season: but there have been no suspensions handed out.

The new points-based disciplinary system means suspensions are likely to be much harder to come by in the early weeks of the new season – and that has proven to be the case this week. Although a hefty number of players have been charged, no player’s personal record has exceeded the six points required to trigger a ban.

Three of the ten players in question this week are from Salford Red Devils. Chris Atkin, Chris Hankinson and Kallum Watkins have both had a point added to their record following incidents during the defeat to Castleford Tigers. They were all hit with Grade A charges.

Hull KR’s Jesse Sue, Leigh’s Matt Davis and Huddersfield’s Adam Clune are among the players to have three points added to their respective records after being charged with Grade B incidents. However, all three players were on zero points before this week and as such, have not been hit with a fine.

The same is true of Catalans prop Romain Navarrete, who also gets three points for Grade B dangerous contact during the victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford’s George Lawler was hit with a solitary point for a Grade A charge against Salford, while St Helens prop Alex Walmsley was also given a one-point penalty for a trip in the loss to Hull KR.

The other player charged this week was Hull FC forward Jed Cartwright who, like Lawler, was charged with Grade A Late contact on a passer. That resulted in a one-point penalty.

But perhaps the big omission this week is Wigan and England half-back Harry Smith, who has not been cited despite appearing to catch a Huddersfield attacker high and late in the build-up to a Giants try during the win on Sunday afternoon.

Jake Connor, who was sin-binned for an apparent crusher tackle during the loss in Catalans, is also not charged.

The full list of players charged after Round 4 is:

Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants): Grade B Reckless contact with Match Official: 3 points

Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons): Grade B Dangerous contact: 3 points

Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils): Grade A Late contact on passer: 1 point

Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils): Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift: 1 point

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils): Grade A Late contact on passer: 1 point

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers): Grade A Late contact on a passer: 1 point

Alex Walmsley (St Helens): Grade A Trip: 1 point

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR): Grade B Dangerous Contact: 3 points

Jed Cartwright (Hull FC): Grade A Late contact on passer: 1 point

Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards): Grade B Dangerous Contact: 3 points

