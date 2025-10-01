As many as TEN of the NRL’s biggest stars are being lined up to defect to a new rebel rugby union competition, which has officially revealed its intent to go live next year.

However, NRL supremo Peter V’landys has warned there will be real consequences should any player who is under contract effectively break their deal and walk away to go and play in R360.

The league, which is run by former England rugby union star Mike Tindall, will be comprised of 12 teams – eight men’s sides and four women’s. The first season is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2026 and will start with six men’s teams before increasing to eight in 2027.

Players will be allocated to the franchises through a draft-system that will be held next summer, while there will be no prohibiting any player from going and representing their countries, with releases to be granted.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Zac Lomax and Jye Gray are among those who are believed to have held talks with the competition already. Meanwhile, New Zealand Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has admitted he would be interested in heading to R360.

They are believed to have agreed a streaming deal with YouTube according to reports in Australia, but V’landys has knocked back the idea of it being an instant financial hit, despite speculation there are some bumper deals being offered to players from the NRL.

“Anything that doesn’t have a business model or a financier or a backer, you can’t take seriously,” V’landys said.

“If someone shows me a business plan, how they’re going to pay for this and how they’re going to pay for the players, how they’re going to promote it.