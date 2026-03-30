After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 6 of the 2026 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with seven Super League clubs represented…

Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards)

O’Brien was the man of the moment for Leigh, slotting over the winning drop goal in their home Golden Point victory against Toulouse. That came on the back of a terrific individual display which saw him enjoy a pivotal role in a slick attack, recording two assists in the process.

Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

KR returned to Craven Park with a bang, thumping St Helens, and winger Burgess was at his free-flowing best. Grabbing a hat-trick of his own along with adding an assist, he clocked up 164 metres from 13 carries.

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Rhinos skipper Handley was immense as they edged a tight contest against Warrington at Headingley, consistently creating opportunities for those around him. His three assists proved just that, and the last of those was a moment of selflessness as he teed Maika Sivo up for his hat-trick rather than getting his own name on the scoresheet.

Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford Tigers)

Cas kickstarted the weekend’s action with an important win on home soil against Bradford, and there was no doubting off-season recruit Mapapalangi’s spot in this TOTW. He made things happen every time he got his hands on the ball, registering three assists. The Tigers look to have unearthed a gem.

Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

Qareqare linked up superbly with Mapapalangi in the Cas backline and grabbed himself a hat-trick as a result of that partnership. The winger’s all-round game was impressive, too, with 149 metres clocked up from 13 carries. Now, his job is to deliver this type of performance on a more consistent basis.

Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

After FC’s victory at home against Catalans, head coach Cartwright admitted they wouldn’t have won the game without Hardaker. He wasn’t wrong in his assessment, either, as it was some display from the veteran. Slotting into the halves, he was excellent throughout and rightly takes his flowers.

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

We’re not sure what it is about Saints, but Lewis loves playing against them. This was him at his best. A hat-trick and three assists, 122 metres made, 22 carries, 11 tackle busts. The stats really do say it all, a joy to watch on Friday night.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield Trinity)

Hamlin-Uele’s impact off the bench in Wakefield’s win at York was huge. Powering over for his first half try will take the headlines, but it’s the work he got through over the course of his stints which have earned him his spot in our TOTW. 127 metres made and 33 tackles completed on the other side of the ball in a tight game, invaluable.

Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Litten wasn’t the star of the show for KR in their big win over Saints, but he still delivered a mightily impressive display. Notching a try, he was his electric self out of dummy-half and helped to make things happen. The hooker also made the most tackles of any Robins player (28).

Tom Burgess (Huddersfield Giants)

The shock result of the weekend came as Huddersfield beat Wigan, and it was only the fact so many backs delivered good performances over the weekend that we couldn’t fit any of the Giants’ in.

We have however made room for two of their forwards, and Burgess is the first of those in the front-row having come off the bench to deliver a powerhouse showing. The Warriors’ pack struggled to contain him at times, and the 108 metres he made evidence that, with a nice assist in there for good measure. Exquisite.

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

A huge shift from Watkins in Leeds’ win against Wire, with the veteran doing the full 80 minutes. 42 tackles in a nip-and-tuck game can’t be overlooked, and nor can the 75 metres he made going the other way to help the Rhinos down the field.

James Bell (Hull FC)

When Bell is fit and firing, he’s a force to be reckoned with. He proved just that here with an utterly dominant display to ensure FC got over the line and claimed the victory against Catalans. Two assists came on the back of 97 metres made. More of the same needed now.

Tristan Powell (Huddersfield Giants)

Powell rounds things off having shone at 13 for the Giants in their shock win at Wigan. A thorn in the Warriors’ side throughout that game, the Australian helped to ensure Huddersfield won the battle of the packs with 34 tackles put in, including seven on the marker. He also made 73 metres with the ball in hand.