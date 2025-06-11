Taylan May ‘rejects’ Super League club in favour of Wests Tigers switch

Taylan May has signed for Wests Tigers on a train-and-trial deal: but he turned down a deal to join Warrington Wolves for the rest of this season before securing a return to the NRL.

May has not featured in the NRL for over a year having been sacked by Penrith for off-field incidents, and subsequently being subjected to the NRL’s stand-down policy after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

However, May was cleared in March meaning he can return to the NRL, and despite interest from a number of sides, he ultimately agreed to link up with the Tigers.

That will see him reunite with older brother Terrell – while other sibling Tyrone is still in Super League playing for Challenge Cup winners Hull KR.

However, Taylan was reportedly offered a deal to join the Wolves until the end of the 2025 campaign, according to the Wide World of Sports. The Wolves have a quota spot spare after Zane Musgrove’s exit to join Oldham.

But May allegedly turned that deal down to instead stay in the NRL with Wests.

“Taylan is a quality player who will further strengthen our squad in the back end of the competition,” Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

“But we also believe his best chance of success on and off the field is if he is around family and friends. He will now have the chance to not only return to a team environment but also to play alongside his brother Terrell – which is important to him.

“Taylan, like all our players, will be joining a club which has a culture of putting healthy relationships first. Taylan has made enormous strides since we first met with him 10 weeks ago through voluntarily attending education and counselling sessions.”

