Tara Jones will make history this weekend when she becomes the first female to officiate a men’s Super League match – marking a landmark moment for rugby league.

Jones has been appointed to the fixture between league leaders Wigan Warriors and bottom club Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon, a milestone occasion for the sport and for Jones.

The former St Helens player is one of the most promising match officials in the game, and has already run the line in a number of top-flight fixtures, as well as officiating matches outside Super League.

But Jones is now going to make the step up again, taking charge of Wigan’s match the winless Giants in a week which will also see her receive her MBE for services to rugby league.

The 29-year-old admitted: “I was a bit shocked when I found out.

“I was travelling on my way down to London to receive my MBE at Windsor Castle tomorrow so it’s a bit manic and I’m not in the office today.

“[Match Officials General Manager] Andy Smith asked me to jump on a Teams call and all the match officials coaches were on it. I actually thought I was in trouble. I wasn’t quite sure what they all wanted!

“But then they gave me the good news that they’ve appointed me to my first Super League game this weekend and I was just absolutely made up.

“You never really know what to say in those kinds of situations. I thanked the coaches. I really appreciate their support and them believing in me as well. And now I’m really looking forward to the weekend.”

Jones walked away from her career as a player to pursue a dream of becoming a full-time match official, something she achieved last year. And she admits this moment underlines how her sacrifices have been worth it.

“I feel very proud after refereeing since the age of 12. This has always been a lifelong ambition of mine to referee in Super League.

“Making the decision to retire from playing just over a year ago was a really hard one and something I initially struggled to come to terms with. But the past 12 months or so since being a full-time official has really cemented for me that I have done the right thing.

“Making my Super League debut this weekend makes it all worth it – and the 12 year-old me would be very proud!”