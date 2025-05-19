Round 11 of Super League saw a number of eye-catching results as St Helens eased the pressure on head coach Paul Wellens by stuffing Catalans Dragons 40-0.

On Friday night, defending champions Wigan Warriors edged out Leigh Leopards in a classic and Leeds Rhinos maintained their upward mobility under Brad Arthur by beating Hull FC at Headingley.

Wakefield Trinity caused arguably the bigger stir by thumping Challenge Cup finalists Warrington Wolves on Sunday to move into the top six.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected pundit, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Tex Hoy (Castleford Tigers)

I was covering the Wakefield-Warrington game on Sunday afternoon but I got home in time to see the rest of the Castleford-Salford game.

Tex Hoy scored a really good hat-trick of tries and led Cas Tigers to a fine win, although Jai Field deserves a mention too for his performance for Wigan against Leigh on Friday.

2. Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. When you need someone to finish a try to win you a game, in those circumstances, I don’t think there is anyone better in world rugby than Ryan Hall is there?

It was a really tough opportunity but he took it, as he always does, to show what a class act he remains.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

I think Keighran has been brilliant since he came back from his knee injury.

It was another really strong performance by the Australian centre in Friday’s win over Leigh.

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

I thought Ash was really good for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC.

I think he’s grown over the past couple of years with the responsibility of being co-captain and has moved into centres on a permanent basis now.

He’s making a really good first of it and showing what a great player he is.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Burgess is having a really good season for Hull KR and is really enjoying his rugby – that much is clear to see.

He scored twice against Huddersfield on Saturday and continues to prove a reliable source of tries.

6. Cade Cust (Hull FC)

Cade has gone under the radar a little bit this season but he put in another really strong performance for Hull FC at Leeds on Friday.

Hull did everything bar win, after dominating for large patches, and Cust’s influence was telling in their performance.

7. George Whitby (St Helens)

Whitby was fantastic for Saints on Thursday against Catalans, scoring a hat-trick and showing what an outstanding young talent he is.

I’m sure he’d get in a pub, he’s that’s young, but he’s an old head on young shoulders and led his team around brilliantly.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

This guy has been absolutely outstanding for Wakefield this season and his performance against Warrington was no different.

One of the most influential forwards in Super League, for sure, and it’s great to see because he’s an absolute rock.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Jez Litten was really good for Hull KR against Huddersfield on Saturday, but I’m going to go for Ipape.

His defence is just unbelievable… I wouldn’t run at him if he was in my car!

It was interesting to hear Adrian Lam talking about Edwin and saying how good his defence was.

10. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

Faatili had three drives and an offload in the first set and also weighed in with two tries.

He has grown from that Magic Weekend performance and, much like McMeeken, looks unstoppable at times.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Tanginoa was unplayable at times for the Robins on Saturday.

He came off the bench, scored a try, and showed just why he is so valuable to Willie Peters’ side.

Kelepi is a wrecking ball, an absolute beast, and certainly enjoyed a fantastic performance against Huddersfield.

12. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Eyebrows were raised when Hull FC signed Hardaker – but he’s been fantastic for them this season.

If you had said at the start of that year that Zak would be putting in great performances then you would assume it would be at full-back, centre or on the wing.

But he’s doing it in the second row and on Friday, against his old club Leeds, he showed what a fantastic competitor he remains and is proving a brilliant acquisition for Hull FC.

13. J ay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Pitts has matured into a really good player and, like McMeeken and Faatili, he was similarly fantastic for Wakefield against Warrington on Sunday.

I think he’s found his home back at Trinity and I’m sure Daryl has been a really good influence on him too.

