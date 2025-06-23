Round 15 of Super League saw a number of eye-catching results, as leaders Hull Kingston Rovers hammered Castleford Tigers to climb four points clear at the summit.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors suffered defeat at Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos’ winning run was ended at St Helens and Warrington Wolves crashed to another loss at home to Huddersfield Giants.

Here, former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock on talkSPORT, now a respected pundit, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants)

I saw young Flanagan in the flesh at Dewsbury last week when Huddersfield were narrowly pipped by Wigan.

He impressed me there and he caught the eye again in the Giants’ win at Warrington on Saturday.

He’s a very good player and an outstanding prospect – he’s big, physical, he runs the ball back and has plenty of skill.

2. Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

Turning Leeds Rhinos over on Friday night was a big win for Saints.

And I really liked the way Dagnall played; he had a cracking game and he scored a try so he’s one of my wingers.

3. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

Litten was a threat all afternoon for Hull FC in their win at Salford. He’s so enthusiastic and everything he does is for the good of the team.

It was a really solid performance from Davy, who is having a fine season.

4. Jack Broadbent (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I’ll go to the other side of the city for my other centre and pick Jack Broadbent, who for me is one of the players of the competition so far this year.

He can play full-back, wing, centre and in the halves and he always turns up and does a job.

He was quality on Thursday night and knows where the try-line – just a really good player.

5. Harvey Barron (Hull FC)

Much like young Owen Dagnall, Harvey Barron is another homegrown player to have shone brightly at the weekend.

I was at Salford on Sunday to see the Black and Whites win and Barron scored a late try to cap a fine display.

He’s big and strong, is good under the high ball, and these kind of young homegrown talents are why you can feel optimistic about Super League.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Mikey was just sensational on Thursday night and when he wants to do something, he just explodes into the game.

He’s one of those players who you would pay to watch – he has all the tricks and is just playing at the top of his game on the back of the Challenge Cup win.

It was another very strong performance from Lewis at Castleford.

7. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

I thought Lam controlled the game against Catalans.

Him and Gareth O’Brien were really good and it was difficult to choose which one to go with.

But Lam just steered Leigh over the line and showed his class.

8. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

This guy has probably been the find of the season – I think they have labelled him ‘Captain Chaos’.

He scored a try and was superb again during Friday’s win over Wigan.

Whether Faatili starts or comes off the bench, he makes a big impact and they absolutely love him at Wakefield now where he’s a crowd favourite.

He’s playing well and fair play to the kid.

9. Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

Woolford was superb the week before when the Giants should have beaten Wigan.

At Warrington Saturday, he was outstanding again and is certainly finding his feet for Huddersfield and playing some great rugby.

Although he makes me feel old because I played against his dad!

10. Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils)

Ormondroyd was fantastic for Salford on Sunday against Hull FC and played 50 minutes straight.

He was running the ball in every single set, he led from the front and absolutely did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Sometimes in life you don’t get what you deserve, but Jack certainly had a very strong game.

11. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

I thought Griffin was really good for Wakefield against Wigan.

He’s doing a cracking job for them in the back row, he really is, from carrying the ball to being good defensively.

He’s a good player who has been there, done it and got the t-shirt.

12. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Eyebrows were raised when Hull signed Hardaker, but he’s done a brilliant job for them this year.

He’s just an absolute competitor and wherever he plays, he does it to the best of his ability.

He competes, he runs and he tackles – that’s Zak Hardaker – and he was really good for Salford on Sunday. It’s brilliant to see him doing such a cracking job in the second row.

13. Dean Hadley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I know he played prop, but we are talking about middle units and Dean Hadley just performs unbelievably well week in and week out for Hull KR.