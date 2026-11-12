Released Huddersfield Giants star seals shock NRL return

Taane Milne has secured a shock return to South Sydney Rabbitohs following his departure from Huddersfield Giants, inking a one-year deal with the NRL outfit.

Now 31, Milne departed Souths for Huddersfield ahead of the 2025 campaign having chalked up 24 tries in 69 first-grade games for the Bunnies.

The veteran went on to see out his two-year deal in Super League with the Giants and was among their better-performing players in a struggling team over the course of both seasons.

His time in the UK brought ten tries in 47 appearances across all competitions, but in a move few expected having been released by Huddersfield, he has earned a one-year deal back in the NRL with Souths for 2027.

Released Huddersfield Giants star Taane Milne seals shock NRL return with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Auckland-born Milne is a 20-time Fiji international via his heritage and was involved in all three of the Bati’s games at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

Prior to his first stint with Souths, his CV also includes first-grade matches played for both St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors, with a total of 25 tries scored in 88 NRL appearances to date.

Including those on the international stage for Fiji, the utility has now scored 41 tries in 155 professional career appearances, and saw his return to Souths announced in a press release on Thursday.

Set to turn 32 in May, Milne will add competition to Wayne Bennett’s squad and returns after the Bunnies finished sixth on the NRL ladder in 2026: falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs to eventual beaten Grand Finalists Newcastle Knights.

Milne is the only player released by Huddersfield to have secured an NRL deal for next season as things stand, with Jacob Gagai and Matty English having joined fellow Super League clubs Warrington Wolves and York Knights, respectively.

Half-back Adam Clune may yet join him back in the NRL, with a return to former club Newcastle Knights on the cards for the playmaker, as revealed by LoveRugbyLeague last month.

Elsewhere, fellow half-back Tui Lolohea is yet to see his future confirmed having been released, but he may well remain with the Giants for 2027.