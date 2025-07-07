Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase is being courted over a possible switch back to rugby union in time for the 2027 World Cup: with the NRL side facing a frenzied bidding war to keep him.

Nawaqanitawase has emerged as one of the most threatening and entertaining wingers in the NRL since switching codes from union last August.

The 24-year-old is a regular on the wing for the Roosters but his form is attracting admirers from both rugby codes. Nawaqanitawase is off-contract at the end of next year meaning that come November, he can negotiate with other teams for 2027.

But the Roosters are determined to prevent the situation from getting that far, and are keen to hold talks with Nawaqanitawase over a new deal.

However, the lure of a return to rugby union may prove too much to resist with a World Cup on the horizon in two years.

Buzz Rothfield has confirmed the news, insisting that Rugby Australia are desperate to table a big-money big to land Nawaqanitawase.

“It’s hard to think he hasn’t even had a year’s experience in the NRL,” he said. “He is off contract at the end of next year so come November he’s free to talk to rival clubs.

“I’ve spoken to his manager, I’ve spoken to Nick Politis. The Roosters want to sit down and have talks with him but (Nawaqanitawase) and his agent have said let’s just let the season play out and don’t want to do any negotiations right now.

“What I’m hearing from very, very good sources in Australian rugby is that they’ve desperate to get him back for the World Cup in 2027.

“The last thing the Roosters need is another Joseph Suaalii situation.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Coaching changes, Hull FC pressure, Super League’s best hooker…

👉🏻 The Super League men facing bans including Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos stars

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Leigh and Wakefield win big in record-breaking weekend

👉🏻 Wakefield Trinity star set for move to Championship heavyweights