Sydney Roosters star set for rugby union switch as Ashes impact explained

Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to return to rugby union at the end of the 2026 season, according to reports down under.

The winger joined the Chooks at the back end of last season after making the high-profile move out of union, but it seems he is already set to return back to the 15-man game come next year.

His decision to leave the Roosters comes with one eye firmly on the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which will take place in Australia.

Mark Nawaqanitawase set to make rugby union return

According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, Nawaqanitawase is set to leave the Sydney side at the end of the 2026 season to take up an opportunity overseas in either France or Japan, in order to push himself into Wallabies contention come the World Cup.

While the Wallabies do favour players based in Australia for selection, Rugby Australia has since revoked the ‘Gitteau Law’ to allow foreign-based players to don the Gold jersey, which should allow incoming head coach Les Kiss to select him even if he plays abroad.

Nawaqanitawase has already played Test match rugby for the Wallabies, winning 11 caps before his departure to rugby league. He has also represented the Australia Sevens team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“It seems to me we’ve heard this song before; it was the same thing with Suaalii,” NRL pundit Phil Gould said on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles With Gus.

“That’s a loss, but that’s the modern world. They’ve bought a good player, but they’ve bought 12 months of publicity now. It’s a good investment.

“(It is a) terrible shame, and what a sensation he’s been. It’s sad for our game, I would have liked to have seen him in our game long-term.”

Nawaqanitawase has been a revelation in his first full season with the Roosters, after also making a try-scoring debut at the end of last year too. In 2025, the winger scored 24 tries in his 23 appearances this season, a run of form that has seen him earn a place in the RLPA Team of the Year.

While his move will see him leave the NRL next year, he will still remain eligable to take up a spot on the Kangaroos squad to head to England later this year, with speculation rife over a potential call-up into Kevin Walters’ touring party.

