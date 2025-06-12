A fresh injury blow has delayed Sam Walker’s eagerly anticipated return to the NRL, as the Sydney Roosters halfback faces another stint on the sidelines following a thumb injury suffered in training.

Walker, who has been out since last season after tearing his ACL, was originally set to make his first-grade comeback in Round 15 against Newcastle.

After impressing during a 40-minute appearance for the Roosters’ NSW Cup side last week, the 22-year-old seemed poised to return to the NRL.

“Nowhere I’d rather be,” Walker said following his NSW Cup performance, telling how keen he was to get back to first grade.

But in a cruel twist of events, Walker’s comeback has been delayed yet again.

The English-born playmaker broke his thumb at training on Thursday, forcing him to undergo surgery and keeping him out of action for at least a month.

Sam Walker’s NRL return will be put on hold after breaking his thumb at training today (via @BuzzRothfield). Will require surgery & expected to miss 4 weeks at this stage – general recovery range is often 1-2 months. Sandon Smith will move back into the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/0ZVa34j8KU — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 12, 2025

The young halfback will miss not only the clash against Newcastle this weekend, but also the upcoming match against North Queensland, with the Roosters then having a bye in Round 17.

His return to the field may not come until the Roosters face the Wests Tigers in early July, and possibly as late as Round 19, when they play St George Illawarra.

Trent Robinson, who had initially slotted Walker straight into the starting lineup, now faces a reshuffle.

Sandon Smith, who had been dropped to the bench for the upcoming clash with Newcastle, will now fill in at halfback, with Hugo Savala remaining at five-eighth.

The coach expressed frustration at the setback but remained optimistic about Walker’s long-term forecast.

“We’ll get him back when we can, and in the meantime, the other guys will step up,” Robinson told the press on Thursday.

Despite the disappointment, Walker’s resolve remains strong. “I’d say I’m ready, but I’ll leave that and see what Robbo wants to do,” he added.

For now the Roosters will have to continue their campaign without their star halfback, but at least his knee will get an extra few weeks of physiotherapy before his return.

The Roosters currently sit 11th on the NRL live ladder but are only one point out of the top eight.