England international Victor Radley has been offered a monster long-term by Sydney Roosters to quell off any interest from elsewhere: including Super League.

Radley is now officially on the open market for the 2028 season, given how we are past the November 1 deadline for players heading into the final year of their existing contracts.

He is one of the most high-profile names on the market and is likely to command interest from other clubs and competitions – but the Roosters are making moves to end any uncertainty over his long-term future.

Sydney Roosters table huge Victor Radley deal

According to reports in Australia, Radley has been offered a deal that would potentially take him through to the end of his professional career.

The Roosters have tabled a significant four-year contract extension which would take Radley through to the end of the 2031 season – by which time, he would be 33.

That would ensure he spends the whole of his career in Bondi with the club that he is synonymous with – but he does have options and interest from other parts of the game.

That includes Super League, with multiple clubs in England weighing up whether or not to make an offer to Radley after he admitted he would be open to trying life on the other side of the world at some stage.

It is believed some of Super League’s biggest clubs are not ruling out the prospect of making an offer to try and tempt Radley to walk away from the Roosters at the end of next season.

His comments about being open to a switch to England at some point in his career are believed to have put numerous top Super League sides on notice.

Where will Victor Radley play in 2028?

However, despite that, the direction of travel would appear to be Radley inking the offer that has been put to him by the Roosters.

They are favourites to secure his signature in what would represent a major retention boost for the club at a time when a large portion of their top talent is heading for the exit.

Angus Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Daly Cherry-Evans, Daniel Tupou, Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu have already departed from the squad that won the NRL title this year, while there is also a major row brewing over the future of Sam Walker.

The Roosters have pulled back on contract extension talks with Walker, with 2027 set to be his final season with the Roosters as a move elsewhere in the NRL looms.

But they at least look capable of retaining Radley if he accepts the significant offer which is now on the table.