Championship outfit Swinton Lions have announced five player departures, with four of those boasting Super League experience on their CV.

Veteran former NRL ace and one-time Samoa international Patrick Ah Van is among the departing quintet alongside prop Samy Kibula, with both having already seen their next moves confirmed.

Legendary winger Ah Van has joined Merseyside-based amateur rugby union outfit New Brighton.

Former Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers ace Kibula meanwhile has landed a cross-Championship switch to Rochdale Hornets for 2027.

Those two are the most experienced of the five players leaving Swinton, with well over 400 professional career appearances to their names combined.

Former Super League quartet among Swinton’s departures

Elsewhere, on the back of a 17th-place finish in the Championship, the Lions have also bid farewell to former Salford Red Devils duo Ethan Fitzgerald and Charlie McCurrie.

Winger Fitzgerald played two Super League games for Salford, their final game of the regular 2024 season against Wigan Warriors and then their 2025 opener against St Helens, a game in which a full squad almost entirely made up of youngsters lost 82-0.

McCurrie’s Super League debut also came in that clash against Wigan at The Brick Community Stadium as the Warriors clinched the League Leaders’ Shield.

The front-rower’s other first-team appearance for Salford was then made in the Challenge Cup against Bradford Bulls last season.

Fitzgerald and McCurrie have made 24 combined appearances for Swinton, with the winger grabbing four tries.

Rounding off the five departing stars announced by the Lions is young back Ellis Anderson, who has scored 11 tries in 33 appearances across all competitions in their colours over the last two seasons.

Having only turned 21 earlier this month, Anderson joins Fitzgerald and McCurrie on the open market heading into 2027.

Swinton’s social media post announcing the departures concludes: “The club thanks all five players for their commitment and contribution during their time with the Lions.”