Swinton Lions forward Jordan Brown has been hit with an EIGHT-match ban following his leading role in a mass brawl during last month’s defeat to London Broncos.

London had already clinched top spot and Swinton were unable to substantially affect their own league position regardless of the result in the clash on September 5, which marked the final game of the regular Championship season.

Out of nowhere though, a mass brawl unfolded in the 78th minute, with the Broncos leading 60-18, and led to red cards for both Brown and London youngster Will Jones.

The game ended 66-18 to the capital club, who went on to win the play-offs as they were expected to, beating Doncaster in last weekend’s Grand Final.

Notably, Swinton man Brown initially received a three-match ban from the Match Review Panel (MRP) for a Grade E punching charge.

But it would appear that charge has been upgraded to Grade F, with Brown appearing at an Operational Rules Tribunal (ORT) earlier this week and seeing his punishment more than double: suspended for EIGHT matches.

Swinton Lions ace Jordan Brown lands HUGE ban following unsavoury London Broncos brawl

The heavy defeat at London last month was Swinton’s final game of the 2026 campaign. Accordingly, Brown will now have to serve his mammoth eight-game suspension come the start of 2027.

He will be able to utilise up to two friendlies to aid his cause, but barring any unexpected change, will also have to miss their first six competitive matches of the 2027 season.

The schedule for next year is yet to be rubber-stamped, but in recent seasons, some Challenge Cup and/or 1895 Cup fixtures have been played prior to the start of the Championship campaign.

Brown’s eight-match ban was announced via the Rugby Football League (RFL) earlier this week after a tribunal, with the Lions ace pleading guilty to a Grade F punching charge.

He received 43 penalty points, prompting the eight-game ban, and a £250 fine.

London youngster Jones, as far as is understood, is yet to receive his punishment for his role in the brawl which also saw him see red on the day.

Jones was referred on to a tribunal immediately, but it’s unknown whether that has taken place or not yet.

Elsewhere, the RFL have also confirmed a successful challenge from Huddersfield Giants Women star Maddie Hutchinson.

She had been charged with two Grade F offences, biting and using offensive or obscene language.

Hutchinson successfully challenged both of those charges at a tribunal having pled not guilty, so neither of them remain on her record and she will be free to play come the start of next season.

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