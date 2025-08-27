Hull FC have revealed that they have lodged an application to be considered for Super League in 2026 via the independent panel that will pick the two extra teams that takes the competition to 14.

The Black and Whites are practically certain of being included inside the top 12 via IMG gradings later this year. Hull were scored ninth last year, but were one of three teams inside the current Super League structure that didn’t seal Grade A status.

Hull say they expect to be a Grade A once again later this year when the new gradings are published and once they are, they will likely withdraw their application to be considered by the independent panel.

But with uncertainty over how other teams will score – leaving an albeit minuscule chance Hull may not be in the top 12 – the Black and Whites say they have taken the necessary steps to go through the panel process as a fall-back option should they fail to make the gradings cut-off.

They said in a statement: “In light of the upcoming IMG Grading period, as well as the planned expansion of the league to fourteen teams, Hull FC have submitted an application for reasons of prudence and good housekeeping.

“The club is confident of returning to a Grade A status when the next grading period arrives in the autumn, however as things stand, Hull FC are currently registered as a Grade B club.

“Therefore the club feels it is prudent to apply for Super League status in 2026, as it is difficult to accurately estimate how other clubs will score when the IMG grades are updated later in the year. Once the IMG gradings are published, it is anticipated that Hull FC will then formally withdraw its application.”

Hull chief executive Richie Myler said: “It is important to communicate to our fans that we expect to compete in Super League for 2026 and beyond.”

Chairman, Andrew Thirkill, added: “We sincerely thank all our supporters. 2025 has been a year of considerable progress on and off the pitch, and the club will issue a general update with more details at the conclusion of the current Super League season.”

Love Rugby League understands Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants, the other two teams who are Grade B at present, will also submit applications to the panel.

