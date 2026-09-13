York Knights have confirmed that six of their first-team squad will leave the club following the end of the season – including star half-back Ata Hingano.

The Knights finished their first season in Super League with a deserved victory over Bradford Bulls to ensure they would finish the season in 10th, above mainstays of the competition including Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.

But with new ownership now in place, there will be a big evolution of Mark Applegarth’s squad moving into 2027 – and York have confirmed the players who will be departing following the end of their contracts.

Six to leave York Knights

The headline is arguably Hingano, whose future had not really been discussed too heavily, unlike some of the other names on the released list issued by the Knights.

He has been with York for five seasons and made almost 100 appearances for the club, playing a pivotal role in their rise through the Championship and establishing themselves in Super League.

Hingano infamously kicked the winning drop goal to help York beat Hull KR in their very first Super League match back in February, writing himself into Knights folklore.

But his time with York is now over, with the Knights on the hunt for a frontline half-back for 2027 and beyond.

York said in a statement: “The club would like to express its deepest appreciation to Ata for his loyalty, commitment and contribution over the past five seasons. He leaves York having played a significant role in the club’s journey back to the top flight and will be greatly missed by his teammates, staff and supporters.”

Fringe players depart York Knights

Other departures were already well known, with overseas star Paul Vaughan among them after confirming he would retire at the end of the season.

Veteran forward Josh Griffin will also leave York at the end of the season, with Hull recalling Denive Balmforth at the end of his season-long loan in North Yorkshire.

The other two departures are half-back Danny Richardson, who had already joined Widnes for the rest of the 2026 season, and Will Dagger.

York have already made significant waves with their recruitment for next season, bringing in the likes of NRL stalwarts Cameron McInnes and Blake Lawrie as well as Wakefield Trinity fullback Max Jowitt.