The saga surrounding Herbie Farnworth’s future has taken yet another twist, with the Brisbane Broncos now entering the race to sign the England international.

Farnworth’s future has been under the spotlight in recent weeks, with his current deal at the Dolphins set to expire at the end of the 2027 season. As a result, he is now free to speak to rival clubs, with the Sydney Roosters also reportedly in the hunt.

The 26-year-old back has become a mainstay in the Dolphins since his arrival in 2024, scoring 35 tries in 64 appearances as well as winning two Dally M Centre of the Year awards.

Brisbane Broncos enter race for Herbie Farnworth

While it seemed a clear two-horse race to secure the signature of Farnworth, Code Sports are now reporting that the Broncos could be interested in a possible play as well.

Their interest comes with Brisbane looking likely to have space on the salary cap come 2028, too, with Xavier Willison and Deine Mariner heavily linked with a move to the PNG Chiefs after recently touring the club’s facilities. Brisbane also look likely to have a gap in their backline in 2028, with new recruit Dane Gagai only under contract for 2027.

Farnworth is no stranger to life at the Broncos, either. Following a move to Australia, Farnworth signed for Brisbane and later made his NRL debut in 2019, before then making 79 first-grade appearances across the next five seasons. He also helped them reach the NRL Grand Final in 2023, the same year he scooped his first Dally M Centre of the Year award.

However, the Dolphins will not let him go without a fight and have reportedly tabled a $1.1 million offer to retain his services past 2027, which would see him become the first seven-figure centre in the NRL.

Elsewhere, the Roosters are also in the mix for his signature, too, and have salary cap space to play with following the impending exit of Sam Walker at the end of the 2027 season.