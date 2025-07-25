Super League clubs now have an extra four weeks to sign players for the rest of this season – with the transfer deadline extended until the end of August.

Clubs previously had until August 1 to bring in new recruits for the remainder of the season but a recent meeting has provided confirmation of an extension to that deadline.

Professional clubs at all levels – Super League, the Championship and League 1 – have now agreed that their respective deadlines should come in when there are four rounds of the regular season remaining.

That means that Super League clubs now have until Thursday August 28 to complete deals for the rest of 2025. For Championship clubs, that date is the previous Thursday – August 21 – while League 1 clubs have until August 7 to conclude their business for the remainder of the season.

That allows for far greater flexibility across the board for Super League clubs and provides more time for those looking to do business to bolster their squads.

A number of teams are still on the hunt for new recruits for the rest of 2025, and they are now granted an extra four weeks to find fresh bodies.

Furthermore, there has also been confirmation of the extension to the overseas quota in 2026.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed in June how discussions had started about a possible increase of the quota to as many as ten spots for next year.

Those changes have now been formally approved, allowing clubs to bring in more players from overseas like never before.

