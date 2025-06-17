Super League’s transfer deadline has provisionally been set for the beginning of August, giving clubs around six weeks to sign players for the remainder of 2025.

A provisional date of Friday August 1 has been set for transfers that will enable players to switch clubs and represent new teams in the current campaign. After that date, no Super League sides will be able to recruit.

However, Love Rugby League has learned that the date is not fixed at all levels as of yet due to the introduction of the returning Super 8s for Championship and League 1 clubs.

Clubs will have a regulatory meeting later this week where a number of items relating to transfer logistics – such as the finer points of dual-registration – will be on the agenda.

And there is likely to be a discussion at some stage over the summer about whether a transfer deadline could be effectively different for different competitions.

Love Rugby League has been told that clubs in the Super 8s, which will determine the remainder of the clubs in the Championship in 2026, may yet have a later deadline due to the fact they would be playing beyond the end of the Super League season.

But Super League clubs will almost certainly adhere to the deadline set out in the sport’s Operational Rules, meaning time is running out for new recruits for 2025.

A number of teams are on the hunt for new signings as summer arrives. Chief among them are Castleford Tigers, who have already done a significant portion of mid-season recruitment but now have an overseas quota spot to use following Judah Rimbu’s exit.

Salford Red Devils are also keen to bring in fresh blood if possible, despite being bound by salary cap restrictions. Warrington are set to do a deal to sign Sam Stone from the Red Devils, as revealed by Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon.

And while the deadline remains a way away, Super League clubs do at least know the cut-off date for new talent for the rest of this season. For Championship and League 1 sides however, that date could now be moved.