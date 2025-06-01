Super League’s top try-scorers in 2025: Wigan Warriors quintet, Hull KR trio among top 10

Tries win games, and there are certain players in Super League who pop up with a four-pointer on a very regular basis.

13 rounds and 78 games into the campaign, here’s a look at how the list of Super League‘s top ten try-scorers in 2025 currently stands…

N.B. Only tries in league games count – Those scored in other competitions, including the Challenge Cup, are discounted.

10. Joe Burgess, Tom Davies (both Hull KR), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski (both Wigan Warriors) – 7

Clockwise from top left: Joe Burgess, Tom Davies (both Hull KR), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall (both Wigan Warriors) in action in 2025

Because of the way we’ve laid this ranking out, you’ll note there’s more than ten players listed and five of them are here.

Including duos from Wigan and Hull KR, all five have scored five tries apiece in Super League so far this season.

Notably, Hull FC’s Ese’ese is closing in on a unique record of his own. Not since before the COVID-19 pandemic has a front-rower reached double figures in terms of tries scored in a single Super League season.

9. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – 8

Wakefield full-back Jowitt scored more points last season than any rugby league player ever has in a single campaign, and he’s continued that form on since Trinity’s return to the top flight.

8. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) – 9

Ashton’s nine tries came in just seven league appearances for Warrington this season. His own campaign is over though having suffered both ACL and MCL injuries, so you can probably expect him to drop out of this top ten at some point.

= Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – 9

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French (ball in hand) attempts to evade Leigh Leopards’ Isaac Liu (right) during the pair’s Round 1 clash in 2025

Six players have scored exactly nine tries so far this season in Super League, and 2023 Man of Steel French is one of them having shone for Wigan. For clarity, where there is more than one player with the same number of tries, they’re ranked equally and listed alphabetically by surname.

= Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos) – 9

Leeds youngster Lumb has taken the opportunity presented to him by Maika Sivo’s season-ending injury with both hands.

= Lewis Martin (Hull FC) – 9

Martin scored a try each week between Round 2 and 6 inclusive, and that run has contributed to an impressive haul under the tutelage of John Cartwright with Hull appearing revitalised.

= Tristan Sailor (St Helens) – 9

Tristan Sailor slides in to score a try for St Helens in 2025

Sailor is the only representative Saints have in this top ten at present. He’s thrived since being moved out to the wing by Paul Wellens, scoring three tries in his last three games.

= Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors) – 9

The last of the sextet with nine tries to their name in Super League this season is Wigan centre Wardle, who grabbed seven across the first seven rounds of the campaign to help his cause. That run included a hat-trick against Salford in Round 6.

2. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – 12

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis has been at the heart of the success KR have enjoyed so far this term. The half-back’s 12 tries have come in just 11 appearances, with a hat-trick to his name against Huddersfield back in Round 6.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) – 15

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Field‘s best Super League season in terms of tries prior to this one saw him score 20 back in 2022. This year, he’s already 75% of the way to that tally and leads the pack in that regard across the competition. His 15 tries have come across 12 appearances, with a hat-trick against Hull FC in Round 2 getting him off to a flyer.