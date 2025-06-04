Super League’s top metre-makers in 2025 including Leigh Leopards and St Helens duos

Whether it’s through a clean break or a tough carry, every metre made can prove valuable in getting a side up the field and towards the opposition’s try-line.

13 rounds and 78 games into the campaign, here’s a look at how the list of Super League‘s ten players with the most metres made in 2025 currently stands…

N.B. Only metres made in league games count – Those recorded in other competitions, including the Challenge Cup, are discounted.

10. Lewis Martin (Hull FC) – 1,583

Lewis Martin in action for Hull FC in 2025

Hull winger Martin scrapes into this top ten having made 15 metres more than Leeds’ Ash Handley over the first 13 rounds. The youngster could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines through the requirements around match limits soon, though.

9. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards) – 1,600

Tonga international centre Niu has proven one of the signings of the season across Super League. He’s clocked up exactly 1,600 metres so far for Leigh in the league alone, a powerhouse in every sense of the word.

8. Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards) – 1,613

Niu’s team-mate Hodgson has amassed 13 metres more than him, and has done so in the space of 12 Super League appearances, though one of those – against Huddersfield – only saw him play the final ten minutes. Another terrific bit of recruitment from the Leopards.

7. Tex Hoy (Castleford Tigers) – 1,616

Tex Hoy (ball in hand) in action for Castleford Tigers in 2025

Castleford’s struggles so far this season have been well documented, winning just three of their opening 13 Super League games this term. Full-back Hoy has still managed to catch the eye, and deservedly takes his spot at seventh in this list.

6. Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – 1,685

The only forward in this list is Walmsley, who has gone through his own poor patches this term like most at Saints, but still managed to clock up well over 1,600 metres. More than 25% of his overall tally came combined across Rounds 1 and 2 against Salford’s youngsters and Castleford, respectively.

5. Jack Welsby (St Helens) – 1,713

Saints team-mate Welsby sits fifth currently and surpassed the 1,700-metre barrier in their Round 13 defeat at Hull KR before being withdrawn through injury. That knee problem required surgery though and he’s now been ruled out for 16 weeks, so at some point, we can probably expect him to drop out of the top ten.

4. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos) – 1,720

Lachie Miller (ball in hand) in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2025

The same might be true for Leeds star Miller, who had to be withdrawn at half-time during their Round 13 victory over Wakefield due to a calf problem. He still managed to make 124 metres in the first 40 minutes of that game!

3. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) – 1,880

Wakefield winger Johnstone is yet to miss a Super League game this season, and the only tiem he’s dropped below a century in terms of metres made was against Salford in Round 12, when he was withdrawn in the first half. He’s certainly enjoying life back at Belle Vue.

2. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) – 2,014

Dufty led the way for metres made for virtually the entirety of the 2024 campaign, and he’s flying high again in 2025. The Warrington star has missed one Super League game so far this term, and if he hadn’t, he may well have been occupying top spot again already.

1. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) – 2,107

Liam Marshall in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Instead, the man leading the charge after 13 rounds in 2025 is Wigan winger Marshall, who is the only player in the competition to break through the 2,100-barrier this term. He is yet to miss a league game for the Warriors this term, and has surpassed 200 metres four times already in games, including a remarkable haul of 285 in Round 12 against Catalans.