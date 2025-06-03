Super League’s top assisters in 2025: Leigh Leopards star leads the way

Those who score tries get the glory, but often, it’s the team-mate who’s teed them up that deserves a lot of the credit.

13 rounds and 78 games into the campaign, here’s a look at how the list of Super League‘s ten players with the most assists in 2025 currently stands…

N.B. Only assists in league games count – Those recorded in other competitions, including the Challenge Cup, are discounted.

10. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) – 10

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Three players have recorded ten assists across the opening 13 rounds of Super League, and Field is one of them. The Wigan star set two tries up in Las Vegas against Warrington in Round 3 to get up and running for the year in that regard.

To clarify, when more than one player has recorded the same number of assists, they’re ranked equally and listed alphabetically by surname

= Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – 10

Veteran playmaker Lino has gone under the radar in the Wakefield side since their return to the top flight, but he has been a key orchestrator. Seven of his assists combined came against Castleford in Round 10 and Salford in Round 12.

= George Williams (Warrington Wolves) – 10

Warrington and England skipper Williams hasn’t been able to take to the field in Super League since mid-April having been sidelined with an ankle injury which needed surgery. He’s retained his spot in the top ten on this list though having entered double figures for assists in just seven appearances.

7. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – 13

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

French is among the most consistent deliverers in terms of both tries scored and assists right the way across Super League. We can expect this tally of 13 to rise considerably by the end of the year.

= Aidan Sezer (Hull FC) – 13

There haven’t been many better bits of off-season recruitment than Sezer‘s signing by Hull, and let’s be honest, not many thought we’d be saying that at this stage in the season. Having been named captain, he has been sensational for the Airlie Birds, leading them around the field and notching an assist per round on average.

5. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – 14

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis is second on the leaderboard for tries scored, and only two men in the competition have recorded more than his 14 assists at this stage of the campaign in Super League.

= Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – 14

Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Smith is the man battling Lewis for a starting England shirt at the end of the season, and he’s keeping the pace in terms of assists this term. Three of his 14 have come in Wigan’s last two games against Catalans and Salford respectively.

= Jack Welsby (St Helens) – 14

Rounding off the trio sat on 14 assists after 14 rounds is another England international in the shape of Welsby. His haul of assists is perhaps even more impressive given Saints’ struggles so far this season, though eight came across the opening two rounds in game’s against Salford’s youngsters and Castleford.

2. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) – 16

Connor‘s move to Leeds has breathed life back into his career, and the way he’s going, he might genuinely be part of the England conversation come the autumn. The Rhinos will just hope he continues this blistering form in their colours for now. He’s only failed to record at least one assist in three of his 13 Super League appearances this year to date.

1. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) – 19

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Papua New Guinea international Lam has only failed to register an assist twice this term, and on both of those occasions, Leigh failed to score a try at all! He is the Leopards‘ architect, and with three more assists at this point than anyone else in Super League, he’s the most prolific in the competition in that sense.