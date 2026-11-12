Super League’s salary cap tweaks aren’t enough: with huge change needed

The events of the coming weeks are bound to be tumultuous and chaotic. It has, in many ways, already started: with Super League clubs agreeing on Wednesday to expand the competition to 15 teams.

What will follow is a lot of news, and a lot of noise. London Broncos’ elevation. The NRL deal for 2028. Fixtures. Scheduling. Title sponsor. Soundbites from owners on all of the above issues and more.

But what should not get lost in the noise is the disappointment which lingered in the air after England limped out of the Rugby League World Cup – and the (correct) calls for deep-rooted change in English rugby league as a result.

That noise cannot afford to go away if England wants to provide a national team that can compete and challenge in the upper echelons of the world game in 2030. Eligibility changes will benefit other nations more than England, meaning there is a real risk the gap between the English and the likes of Tonga and Samoa has widened further in four years time.

Unless there is that aforementioned change. And that’s why as encouraging as it was to hear of changes to the salary cap buried in the announcement for 15 teams on Wednesday, those changes really do not go far enough.

In case you missed the news, Super League is going to allow clubs dispensation which means any player aged 23 or under that hasn’t played a senior game will count for nothing on the salary cap: so long as they play no more than two games. It is a move designed to encourage clubs to trial younger talent with no salary cap risk attached. It’s fine: but it’s nowhere near enough.

As one Super League chief executive said privately, it does not go anywhere near addressing the issues surrounding talent development and pathways. Now, in mitigation of this matter, it must be acknowledged widespread changes cannot occur at the click of a finger. To that end, this is a positive start.

But the sport cannot stop here. There has to be clear advantage and opportunity for salary cap relief afforded to those who prioritise talent development, and to allow teams to retain their younger players to prevent a player drain to the NRL.

That is not to specifically reward the likes of Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC, by the way. It is to sound the alarm on those clubs who are maybe lagging behind in that regard and not producing their own talent. Nothing jolts a club into action more than the prospect of a bit of salary cap relief – or even the whiff of cold, hard cash.

Yes, you can argue perhaps the best option for the English game would be encouraging our best young talent to go to Australia early. But maybe we could reduce the ever-ballooning overseas quota and afford more opportunities to play in Super League as well.

Rules based around the first two, three or five games of a player’s career are not going to ensure proper long-term exposure to high-quality rugby league. In short: Super League clubs should be given a clear allowance on their cap for all eligible homegrown players up to and including the age of 23. You watch and see how many clubs reduce their overseas signings then.

The nuclear option would be making introducing a mandatory requirement for every match-day squad to have a certain number of homegrown players. But that is almost certain never to happen.

However, it feels like the door is ready to be pushed ajar for more changes to ensure we reward young talent – and reward the clubs who are developing them. It’s staring the game in the face: we just need to be brave enough to do it.