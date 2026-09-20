The end of the regular Super League season means we can judge who Super League’s luckiest charms of 2026 were: and there are some huge names on the list, as you might expect.

With the 27 rounds of the regular season concluded, there are only a handful of stars that ended with a 100% win rate in the competition this year.

Of course, the play-offs are still to come – but given that not all teams are involved in those, we thought the 27-round marker was the fairest way to cut things off.

The more games someone has played while maintaining a 100% win record in Super League in 2026, the higher they rank.

And without further ado, here is that ranking…

7 = Jack Campbell (St Helens), Dan Coop (Warrington), Andy Djeukessi (York), Zack Gardner (Warrington), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans), Pat Irwin (Warrington), Kian McGann (Wakefield), Tom McKinney (Warrington) – all 1/1

Tom McKinney arrives ahead of a Warrington Wolves game in 2026

Eight players featured once in Super League in 2026 and won that sole game they were involved in.

Almost all of these are youth products and notably, Wire young gun Zack Gardner’s sole appearance only lasted about four minutes: but after he was forced off against St Helens with a season-ending injury, his team-mates went on to get the win!

Veteran Frenchman Mickael Goudemand is also in the mix having returned to Catalans towards the back end of the season and featured once before the campaign reached its conclusion, coming off the bench in a win against Castleford.

6 = Ewan Smith (Warrington), Myles Lawford (Wakefield) – both 2/2

Another two youngsters here who featured a couple of times in Super League this season and ended up winning on both occasions.

Back-rower Smith played for Wire in wins against Hull FC and Toulouse, while half-back Lawford donned a shirt for Trinity in victories against both Hull KR and Bradford.

4 = Matty Lees (St Helens), Fergus McCormack (Leeds) – both 3/3

St Helens captain Matty Lees applauds their supporters following a game in 2026

Saints skipper Lees’ season was heavily impacted by injuries, but given the way their season went, it comes as a bit of a surprise he won all three Super League games he featured in this term – against Hull FC, Wakefield and York.

Leeds youngster McCormack was put in at full-back on three occasions in Super League this season – winning games against Huddersfield, Saints and Toulouse. He could yet feature in the play-offs, too, with Lachie Miller’s season ended by injury.

2. Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington) – 6/6

Taylor-Wray was given the #1 shirt ahead of 2026 by Warrington boss Sam Burgess, but the young full-back’s season has been heavily hampered by injury.

Nonetheless, Wire won all six Super League games in which he was involved during the regular season: beating Saints, Wakefield, York, Wigan, Castleford and Toulouse.

1. Bevan French (Wigan) – 15/15

Bevan French scores a try for Wigan Warriors in 2026

The man of the hour and arguably Super League’s best overseas star of all-time tops this list. French missed 12 games of the regular season through injury, but League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan won every one of the 15 in which he played.

A master of his craft, French helped the Warriors to league wins over Castleford, Hull FC (2), Leigh (2), Toulouse (2), Wakefield (2), York, Saints, Bradford, Hull KR, Leeds and Catalans.