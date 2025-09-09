Super League’s final round schedule locked in with Hull KR, Hull FC at home on same night

Hull KR and Hull FC will both conclude the ‘regular’ season at home on the evening of Thursday, September 18: with the full schedule for the final round of the Super League campaign now locked in.

As has become the norm, the schedule for Round 27 is not decided until a few weeks before as it depends on what rests on certain fixtures.

Some years, the decision is made to play out all of Super League‘s final round games at the same time: but that is not the case this year.

Rugby League Commercial have instead opted to split the games across two nights: with Hull KR and Hull FC both playing out their last game of the ‘regular’ campaign on Thursday, September 18.

The other four Round 27 fixtures will then take place the next night, on Friday, September 19.

It’s been confirmed that Sky Sports will cover all six games in the final round, with Thursday night – as mentioned above – dedicated to the two Hull clubs.

KR host Warrington Wolves and will lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield that night, barring a monumental capitulation across the last two weeks of the ‘regular’ season.

FC meanwhile host Catalans Dragons in a game which could see the Black and Whites cement their play-off spot.

Should that happen, it means that Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Salford Red Devils the following evening would be made knowing that they cannot make the top six.

Elsewhere, Friday night will see Leigh Leopards host Huddersfield Giants, St Helens welcome Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos travel to Wigan Warriors in the heavyweight clash of the round.

Coverage wise, Sky are yet to confirm which of the two Thursday night games will be an ‘exclusive’ pick and which will be shown via the Red Button.

Unsurprisingly though, their ‘exclusive’ pick on the Friday night comes at The Brick Community Stadium where Wigan host Leeds. That game, as things stand, sees second take on third.

Round 27 schedule in full

Thursday, September 18 (both 8pm KOs)

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Friday, September 19 (all 8pm KOs)

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

