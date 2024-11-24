Super League’s best props of 2024 ranked: Wigan Warriors duo in top three

There were a number of consistent standout performers all over the field in Super League in 2024: including in the front-row.

Here, Love Rugby League ranks the seven best stars we saw in the No. 8 and No. 10 jerseys in Super League throughout the 2024 campaign.

7. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

The England and Ireland international has taken his game to the next level since linking up with Adrian Lam’s side ahead of the 2023 season.

Mulhern missed a number of games in 2024 due to niggling calf injuries but he still managed to get on the field 23 times: and the Leopards were definitely a better team with him in it.

The 30-year-old powerhouse plays massive minutes in the front-row and has developed an enormous engine over the last couple of years, building a bruising front-row partnership with Tom Amone.

6. Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

Hull KR’s reached their maiden Grand Final in 2024 – with Sue playing a big part of the Robins‘ journey, making 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven tries.

The former Samoa international packed plenty of punch in the middle for Willie Peters’ side and helped his team get on the front foot in a number of games throughout the year.

Physically, Sue looked the fittest he has been in a number of years and despite weighing around 105kg, he played fairly big minutes in each of his stints.

LRL RECOMMENDS: St James’ Park Magic Weekend table: Castleford Tigers top, Hull KR last

5. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

The Australian front-rower isn’t talked about enough in our opinion. He is a seriously underrated prop in Super League – but not in our eyes – with us placing him fifth in our ranking of the competition’s best props from 2024.

Whitbread became an instant fans’ favourite with Hull KR supporters following his arrival at Sewell Group Craven Park ahead of last season, making 30 appearances in all competitions, starting 27 of those.

The 26-year-old runs his blood to water every game, and consistently plays massive minutes, averaging 26 tackles per game in 2024.

4. Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

The Tongan bulldozer has been one of Super League’s standout props for a couple of seasons now – with his gargantuan performances through the middle for Leigh earning him a shot back in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs for 2025.

Amone initially arrived at Leigh as an impact sub ahead of their 2022 Championship campaign: but that soon changed. He became one of the fittest props in Super League, regularly churning out 60-minute displays in the front-row.

Amone, whose uncle Asa played for Halifax and Featherstone in the 1990s, fully deserves his chance back in the NRL. He has been a cult hero at the Leigh Sports Village over the last three seasons, scoring 17 tries in 87 appearances for the Leopards.

DON’T MISS: 2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues

3. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Havard quietly went about his business for the Warriors in 2024 after returning from a hamstring injury: but he grew as the season went on and was, quite frankly, phenomenal for Matt Peet’s side in the second half of the season.

After returning from the treatment room to make his first appearance of the year on April 26, the Bulgaria-born prop went on to play 23 games to help his hometown club complete an unprecedented quadruple.

Havard, who has already made 100 appearances for Wigan despite still only being 24, was rewarded for his performances in Super League with a call-up to Shaun Wane’s England squad for their 2-0 Test series win over Samoa this autumn.

2. Matty Lees (St Helens)

It wasn’t the season St Helens fans would’ve been hoping for but, from an individual standpoint, Lees probably couldn’t have done any more.

The Rochdale-born stood up to the plate in the absence of several injuries in a depleted Saints pack for the majority of the season: and didn’t let himself nor anyone else down.

Lees carries the ball with vigour and gets through tons of work defensively. He was named in the Super League Dream Team for the first time as a reward for his destructive displays.

TRANSFERS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

1. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Thompson was the best prop in Super League, without a shadow of a doubt: and he was the signing of the season across the competition.

The England international arrived at the Warriors on a four-year contract ahead of last season following an injury-hit four-year spell in the NRL: but he showed no signs of injury concerns with the Warriors as he bounced back to his best.

The 29-year-old played a crucial role in helping Peet’s side complete their historic Grand Slam, making 31 appearances in all competitions, starting every single one of those.

Thompson was a genuine beast and freak of nature in 2024. His work rate is outstanding: but he delivers on the biggest of stages, too, having played 75 in Wigan’s win over Hull KR in the Grand Final. Machine.

READ MORE ON LOVE RUGBY LEAGUE

👉 Inside the fixture factor: How Super League’s 2025 schedule was created

👉 Ranking every Super League team’s start to 2025 from easiest to toughest

👉 Super League’s Thursday night priority explained as Sky influence outlined