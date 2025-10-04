It feels like a tale as old as time these days.

Wigan Warriors in a big game, and in need of a big moment. They have a handful of players who can and are capable of stepping up but so often, it is one man who always seems to deliver: Bevan French.

Adrian Lam shook his head in disbelief in the post-match press conference on Friday evening and was left to rue what life would be like without the brilliance of French, whose two tries were arguably the difference against Leigh Leopards. The game had already been won, but don’t forget his outrageous flick assist for Sam Walters, too.

He will not be the first – or the last – Super League coach to ponder what life would be like had French already returned to the NRL, a competition he is entirely capable of playing in, by the way.

If it is Wigan lifting the Super League trophy aloft next Saturday evening, then you will get short odds on French being the man of the match yet again.

There is very rarely – if ever these days – a big game where French does not have a defining say in what happens and ultimately helps swing it Wigan’s way.

That was evident again on Friday evening. Yes, Jai Field’s tackle to deny Owen Trout was world-class and a pivotal moment in the game but it was French who yet again had his fingerprints over the biggest moments that really mattered.

When the fell loose from Bailey Hodgson’s grasp, who was there to sweep it up? French. When Field cut through after Leigh made their one poor defensive read of the night, who was there in support? French.

French is hardly just a moments player, either. His all-round game was strong in tricky conditions on Friday night, with the Australian proving an effective foil for Harry Smith yet again. There is surely not a better half-back pairing out there in the British game.

Last year’s Grand Final was decided by the brilliance of French, too, let’s not forget. Without him, that could have been a totally different story and it could have had a different outcome.

And isn’t that really the point here? We can talk until the cows come home about players who rack up try after try and assist after assist in largely inconsequential mid-season games.

French’s critics – bizarrely, there appear to be a handful on social media – would point to the fact that he can often get injured and has only played 14 games this year. How many of those 14 has he had a say in, though? And next week, in his 15th, you wouldn’t bet against him doing again.

When the stakes are at their highest and the chips are really down, the very best players deliver their standout performances. That is what French makes his hallmark; world-class performances in games where the whole world is watching.

It’s a long list of players who could be in the discussion to be Super League’s standout player. And all of them deserve to be in the mix.

But if you cut through the noise and focus on what happens when things really matter, there is really only one man who sits atop of that list. And he wears the number six shirt for Wigan Warriors.