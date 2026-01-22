Super League is now 30 years old – and this year, the 25th team to have played in the competition will join the elite league when York Knights enter the top-flight for the first time.

Of the previous 24, just four have featured in every single season, with the league going back to 14 teams in 2026 as the Knights, Bradford Bulls and Toulouse join after securing promotion.

So that got us thinking – over the first 30 years, what does an all-time league table look like? Ponder no more – as we’ve got the ultimate breakdown here..

24-20

Bottom of the table is comprised of the teams who, unsurprisingly, have played the fewest games in Super League. Rock bottom? Toronto Wolfpack. Six games, six defeats. Fairly obvious.

In 23rd is a team that played a solitary season, Workington Town, who claimed just five points – while ahead of them is Toulouse, on 10 points after their one and only season in Super League to date. 21st and 20th are two teams who played in two seasons of Super League: Paris Saint-Germain and Oldham.

19-10

Crusaders are 19th after three seasons in Super League and 21 wins, and they are followed by a team who played just one season in the league, Newcastle/Gateshead Thunder, who got 39 points from 30 games. The only other team to have played fewer than 100 games are next in Sheffield Eagles, with Leigh Leopards in 16th – though they could climb above 15th-placed Halifax by the end of this season.

Widnes Vikings are 14th, with London Broncos 13th – and then it is the defending champions Hull KR in 12th. The Robins have 442 points from 459 games, with Salford Red Devils ahead of them on 497 points: though they have played 701 Super League games.

10-6

Into the top 10, with Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons on 5017 and 517 points respectively. Huddersfield have played over 700 games in the top flight and they are 8th, with 613 points. That is just four fewer than Bradford Bulls in 7th – though the Bulls have played almost 200 fewer games than their West Yorkshire rivals!

6th place goes to Castleford Tigers, on 639 points.

5-1

Hull FC kick off the top five with 717 points – before the four ever-presents are, unsurprisingly, ahead of them.

Warrington Wolves have 840 points, with Leeds Rhinos on 968. Then the big two have over 1,000 points; Wigan Warriors on 1,074 and St Helens sit atop with a staggering 1,115 points!

So, the table in full..

St Helens – Played 776, Points 1,115 Wigan Warriors – Played 780, Points 1,074 Leeds Rhinos – Played 779, Points 968 Warrington Wolves – Played 776, Points 840 Hull FC – Played 732, Points 717 Castleford Tigers – Played 722, Points 639 Bradford Bulls – Played 509, Points 617 Huddersfield Giants – Played 708, Points 613 Catalans Dragons – Played 509, Points 517 Wakefield Trinity – Played 687, Points 501 Salford Red Devils – Played 701, Points 497 Hull KR – Played 459, Points 442 London Broncos – Played 565, Points 416 Widnes Vikings – Played 285, Points 198 Halifax Panthers – Played 209, Points 154 Leigh Leopards – Played 154, Points 123 Sheffield Eagles – Played 97, Points 77 Newcastle Thunder – Played 30, Points 39 Crusaders – Played 81, Points 38 Oldham – Played 44, Points 28 Paris Saint-Germain – Played 44, Points 19 Toulouse Olympique – Played 27, Points 10 Workington Town – Played 22, Points 5 Toronto Wolfpack – Played 6, Points 0

And one final note: the four ever-presents all have a different number of games played due to the fact their matches total was impacted in different ways by the Covid-19 affected 2021 season.