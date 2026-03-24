Super League celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend, and it’s fair to say there have been some iconic players in that time.

There have been some unbelievable players to lace up the boots in that time, and they will go down as some of the greats to ever play the game.

Many of them have a place in history through Super League’s Dream Team, selected at the end of every year to determine the outstanding players in each position.

But if you put together all the Dream Teams in Super League’s history, who would make an ultimate XII? We know you were asking, so we’ve got you covered.

Fullback – Kris Radlinski (5)

He’s Wigan’s CEO these days, but once upon a time, Radlinski ensured he’d go down as one of Super League’s greats. He appeared in the Dream Team five seasons running between 1998 and 2002, putting him one inclusion ahead of another great fullback of yesteryear, Paul Wellens. A shoutout to Sam Tomkins, who actually made the Dream Team six times, but two of his inclusions were at stand-off, so he misses out. Unlucky!

Wingers – Jason Robinson (5) & Ryan Hall (4)

These two would take some stopping! Robinson scored one of the great Grand Final tries in 1998, and the rugby league icon remains one of the greatest to ever play the game. He made the first five Super League Dream teams between 1996 and 2000.

Meanwhile, Hall is Super League’s all-time leading try-scorer and is still going with Leeds Rhinos to this day. He made the Dream Team in 2009, 2010, 2012 & 2014.

Centres – Keith Senior (5) & George Carmont/Michael Shenton/Mark Percival (3)

There is one clear winning on the centre front, and that’s the great Keith Senior. Leeds Rhinos legend Senior terrorised opponents playing in blue and amber, and is undoubtedly one of Super League’s all-time superstars.

The second centre isn’t as easy, with three players featuring three times. George Carmont, Michael Shenton and Mark Percival all made the team three times!

Stand-off – Jonny Lomax (3)

There’s an argument to be made that Jonny Lomax is one of Super League’s most underrated players. This adds to it. Think of all the great stand-offs the competition has seen, none have made the Dream Team more than Lomax, who has done so three teams. That’s more than Iestyn Harris, Danny McGuire, Danny Brough and Sam Tomkins, who all made the team in that position two times.

Scrum-half – Adrian Lam & Rob Burrow (3)

Nothing to split two outstanding number sevens here! Adriam Lam made three consecutive Dream Teams playing for Wigan, being named in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Leeds legend Burrow first made the team in 2005, then again in 2007 and 2008.

Prop – Jamie Peacock (6) & Terry O’Connor/Alex Walmsley (4)

We’ve got more to say on Jamie Peacock soon, but for now, his six inclusions means he has a place that appears unlikely to be taken from him anytime soon.

There’s then a two-way tie for the second spot, with Terry O’Connor and Alex Walmsley both featuring four times. Sky Sports pundit O’Connor featured initially in 1996, then in 2000, 2001 & 2002. Walmsley first made an appearance in 2005 then, like O’Connor, stayed in three years running in 2020, 2021, & 2022, seasons Saints won the Grand Final.

Hooker – Keiron Cunningham & James Roby (7)

It’s probably fitting that two Saints icons share a place in the side. The debate between Cunningham and Roby is one that will last for a long time. What’s clear is that both were unbelievable players. Cunningham dominanted at the start of the Super League era before Roby took on that role with distinction. Seven inclusions in one position is matched by only one other player.

Second-row – Liam Farrell (6) & Jamie Peacock (5)

Let’s start on Farrell, another who tends to go under the radar when it comes to conversations about greats. His six appearances in the back-row make him the most featured in his position. His first appearance was in 2015, then he remained in the side from 2019 through to 2023.

Back to Peacock, he has the unique claim of being in an all-time Dream Team TWICE! He holds the record for most appearances in the Dream Team with 11, but his first five were in the back-row. His first was in 2000, stayed in for three further seasons, then got back in for the 2005 side.

Loose forward – Sean O’Loughlin (7)

Many may have been expecting Andrew Farrell here, and while he did make seven Dream Teams too, his last appearances was at prop.

Meanwhile, all of O’Loughlin’s inclusions were at 13. With that, he gets the nod. He first appeared in 2010, with his last coming in 2018.