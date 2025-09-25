A whopping 48 Super League players lost every game they played in the competition in 2025, including new Wigan Warriors recruit Jonny Vaughan.

More than 370 different players featured at least once in Super League this year, and of those, just shy of 13% came out on the losing side in every one of their appearances.

That figure is boosted heavily by the mad scramble for players Salford have endured as a result of their financial crisis, with the Red Devils fielding 71 players in Super League alone, a new record for the competition.

Having spent the season on loan with Salford prior to suffering an injury which cut his campaign short, centre Vaughan – who has penned a four-year deal with Wigan from 2026 – is among those.

He lost all 11 of the games he played for the Red Devils in Super League this term.

Super League’s 7 unluckiest stars in 2025 including new Wigan Warriors recruit Jonny Vaughan

Of the 48 players to have lost every game in 2025, Vaughan is among the seven ‘unluckiest’ players in the competition as they are the only ones to have featured five or more times and still end up with a 0% win ratio.

Former team-mate Matty Foster is by far the unluckiest having played 14 games and lost them all for Salford in Super League this term before he departed for Championship outfit Oldham last month.

Of the remaining five players on the list, all bar one are – or were – Salford players, with Jack Murchie the only outlier.

Australian forward Murchie lost all five of the Super League games he played this year for Huddersfield Giants prior to being released from the remainder of his contract in mid-June.

The seven ‘unluckiest’ stars are as follows, with their number of Super League appearances also stated…

7. Sam Hill (Salford) – 5

= Jack Murchie (Huddersfield) – 5

5. Finley Yates (Salford) – 6

4. Nene Macdonald (Salford) – 7

3. Charlie Glover (Salford) – 8

2. Jonny Vaughan (Salford) – 11

1. Matty Foster (Salford) – 14

Notably, Salford’s Ben Hellewell, Castleford Tigers’ Josh Hodson and Huddersfield’s Liam Sutcliffe all narrowly escaped being added to the list.

The trio all played four Super League games in 2025 and lost every single one, falling just one game short of meeting the criteria.