Super League’s 7 unluckiest charms of all-time including new Wakefield Trinity recruit

Almost 2,700 players have featured in Super League since the dawn of the summer era: and there are plenty who have struggled to leave their mark on the competition.

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, there are 339 players with a 0%-winning record in Super League, meaning they’ve not experienced a single victory in a game they’ve featured in at top-flight level.

Among that long list, there are plenty who have only played in one or two Super League games without winning, and a handful have drawn one game along the way: though they still count on the list with a 0%-winning record.

Legendary figure Sonny Bill Williams is on the list having lost all five Super League games he played in for Toronto Wolfpack back in 2020 before their demise amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Elsewhere, Wigan youngster Taylor Kerr is currently on the list as his only Super League appearance came on loan for financially-stricken Salford last season and ended in a heavy defeat. We’re sure the Warriors starlet won’t be on the list for long, though!

In terms of the most unlucky charms in Super League though, or even ‘cursed’ players, there are just seven who have reached double figures for top-flight appearances in the summer era without ever winning a game…

7. Aled James – 0/10

Former Super League ace Aled James – Image credit: Cardiff Rugby

Wales international James first played in Super League with Widnes in 2003, losing games against St Helens, Huddersfield and London. He returned six years later with Celtic Crusaders, losing six more times, and then featured in the top-flight again for the Welsh club in 2011 when they had dropped ‘Celtic’ from their name.

On that occasion, his one Super League game also ended in a loss against Hull KR, taking his tally in the competition to ten games and ten defeats.

6. Ged Corcoran – 0/12

Current Ireland head coach and Featherstone Rovers assistant Corcoran got one crack at Super League as a player with Halifax in 1996. Fax won just one of their 27 league games that season, and he did not feature.

Corcoran’s 12 league appearances all ended in defeat, starting in Round 7 against Hull FC and ending in Round 28 against Widnes. It was only in that Round 28 clash that he started, with his previous 11 Super League games all seeing him come off the bench.

= Jordan Williams – 0/12

New Wakefield recruit Williams’ Super League experience comes from 2024 when he was in the top-flight with London. The Broncos won three league games over the course of the campaign, but he did not feature in any of those victories.

12 games and 12 defeats for Williams so far in the top-flight, though the forward will hope – and expect – to bring an end to that run sooner rather than later now he is at Trinity.

4. Darren Carter – 0/13

Darren Carter (ball in hand) in action for Workington Town in 1996

A stalwart of the Cumbrian game, Carter represented Workington during their sole season in Super League in 1996. Neither of Town’s two league wins that year saw him feature, and nor did their draw against Halifax.

With one goal to his name, kicked in a defeat to St Helens in Round 12, the year ended with 13 Super League appearances and 13 defeats for Carter, who never got the chance to return to the top-flight.

= Jaymes Chapman – 0/13

Chapman’s 13 Super League appearances also all came for the same club and ended in defeat, representing Halifax between 2002 and 2003.

Making his top-flight bow in their Round 28 loss to Widnes in 2002, he went on to score a try against Wigan in his first appearance of the following campaign. That game ended in defeat though, and so too did his other 11 appearances in ’03, taking Chapman’s record to 13 losses in 13 Super League games.

= Jorge Taufua – 0/13

Jorge Taufua warms up ahead of a Wakefield Trinity game in 2023

At the time of writing, it’s still not been confirmed whether ex-Samoa and Tonga international Taufua will remain with Bradford for 2026. If he does, the outside-back will be desperate to chalk up a win sooner rather than later to put to bed his record of 13 Super League defeats suffered in a Wakefield shirt between 2022 and 2023.

Losing to both Hull KR and St Helens in 2022, despite scoring a try against the latter, Trinity would go on to get beat in all 11 Super League games which saw Taufua feature the following year en-route to relegation.

1. Chris Molyneux – 0/22

By far and away Super League’s most cursed player ever, or unluckiest charm of all-time, remains Molyneux. He ended up losing all 22 of the top-flight games he played in the summer era across three seasons.

That record includes three games for Sheffield in 1999, six for Huddersfield-Sheffield in 2000 as the two clubs merged and then 13 in 2001 for Huddersfield when the short-lived merger came to an end.

Beginning against St Helens in July 1999 and ending against Wigan in July 2001, Molyneux made 20 Super League appearances off the bench in total as well as two starts in the front-row, but none of those games ended in victory!