Every job in the game carries with it some form of pressure, be that to fight for silverware, battle at the bottom or appease a fanbase.

But some jobs come with greater pressure than most, and that’s often circumstantial.

Below, we rank Super League‘s 7 most under-pressure coaches ahead of 2025 campaign…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League coaches ranked by worst win percentage, including 2024 duo and Great Britain icon

7. Willie Peters

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

We’ll preface this pick by saying that Peters evidently has a decent amount of credit in the bank, and there’d be a big gap from him down to the next man on this list if we were showing it as a table. It’s also worth noting that these picks haven’t necessarily been made based upon who we think could get sacked, because we certainly don’t think Peters is in any danger of that.

But, there is still some pressure on the Robins chief to deliver in 2025. He’s had two years at the helm now, losing in both a Challenge Cup final and a Super League Grand Final. The closer you get to success, the more you demand it – and for KR’s fans, it’s time now they went on and actually won something.

6. Danny McGuire (Castleford Tigers)

Super League icon McGuire is the competition’s newest chief for 2025 having only seen his promotion from assistant at The Jungle up to head coach confirmed at the end of October, a few days after Craig Lingard’s axing was announced by Cas.

Lingard’s dismissal came as a surprise to most having seemingly ticked most boxes on a shoestring budget last term. The Tigers still appear lacking in some areas, and though it’s his first permanent gig as a head coach, McGuire will still be expected to continue the club’s year-on-year progression.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player who failed to win a single game in 2024, including Castleford Tigers trio

5. Luke Robinson (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

It’s also Robinson’s first permanent role as a head coach, but the pressure on him at Huddersfield is – in our eyes – even bigger given the last couple of years of utter disappointment that their supporters have experienced.

There’s plenty of goodwill around Robinson at the moment, with people around the club wanting him to do well having been associated with the Giants for years before this, but that goodwill can – and will – easily disappear if 2025 is anything like last season. The squad he has to work with looks pretty under-resourced, too.

4. Steve McNamara (Catalans Dragons)

It’s no secret that Catalans should have done a lot better than they did in 2024, and they failed to meet expectations drastically having been Grand Finalists the year prior. Come 2025, given the strength with which they’ve recruited, there’ll be even bigger expectation on their shoulders.

Veteran coach McNamara has, arguably, more credit in the bank than any other Super League coach given the role he’s played in Catalans’ all-round development over the last seven years, and it almost feels wrong to say that there is pressure on him. The reality is though, there most definitely is, en-masse.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The 10 oldest Super League players in 2025, including trio of new NRL recruits

3. John Cartwright (Hull FC)

John Cartwright has taken the reins at Hull FC ahead of 2025

Cartwright has only just arrived at Hull, but there’s already a great deal of pressure on him to deliver far better than what’s been seen at the MKM Stadium over the last few years, particularly in 2024. FC have recruited very heavily for 2025, with the new boss given all the tools he needs to be successful.

Having been brought in from Down Under though, it won’t take much for criticism to go his way if results aren’t vastly improved – just ask Tony Smith and even Simon Grix, who was left to pick up the pieces last season. We’re not sure what the targets are for Cartwright, but there’s a LOT of work to be done by the Australian before a ball is kicked.

2. Brad Arthur (Leeds Rhinos)

Arthur‘s stint at Headingley in 2024 was certainly a more successful one than the few months of the season predecessor Rohan Smith spent in charge, but now that the veteran coach is preparing for his first full campaign at the Rhinos’ helm, it would appear the pressure has ramped up.

‘These aren’t his players’ is a common phrase used whenever a coach is changed and success doesn’t come instantly, but that excuse can’t be used in 2025 if things go pear-shaped. Most of the players being brought in have been recruited with Arthur’s say so, and pre-season gives him the opportunity to mould 0thers in the squad into ‘his players’.

Leeds have underperformed for far too long, even when you take into account the trip to Old Trafford in 2022, which came out of the blue if truth is told. Vast improvement is an absolute must.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos appoint co-captains for 2025 as Brad Arthur outlines reasons behind decision

1. Paul Wellens (St Helens)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens applauds the club’s supporters following a game in 2024

In our opinion, Wellens is THE most under-pressure head coach in Super League as we approach 2025 having led the Red V’s worst season in over 30 years last term.

There are extenuating circumstances around their poor 2024 campaign, with injuries right at the top of that list, but however the picture is painted, just about scraping into the play-offs will never be deemed good enough for any Saints side.

Plenty of the club’s fanbase wanted Wellens sacked during the season just gone, with the club’s board opting to stick with him, bringing in Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll as new assistants. Big signings have been made from the NRL, so there really is no excuse now. Underperform again and the pitchforks will be out.