Super League’s 7 luckiest charms of all-time including current Leigh and Hull KR stars

Almost 2,700 players have featured in Super League since the dawn of the summer era: but there are very few who have consistently found the winning recipe.

Well, there aren’t if you consider the real serial winners of the British game.

But in terms of those who arrive in Super League, either through signing or coming through a youth system, it doesn’t take long for a winning run to come to an end, at least more often than not.

61 players boast a 100% record in Super League, but the vast majority of those have only played a sole game, winning that and never playing in the top-flight again.

Wakefield Trinity’s Ellis Lingard falls into that category currently, as an example, having made a try-scoring Super League debut against Salford Red Devils in May 2025.

In fact, just seven players over the years have featured in three or more Super League games without ever losing one: the competition’s seven luckiest charms of all-time, if you will!

7. Bernard Carroll – 3/3

Bernard Carroll in action for London Broncos

Australian utility Carroll spent two seasons with London Broncos, with the second of those coming in 1996 – the first Super League campaign.

He played just three league games that year, but all three ended in victories: beating Halifax, Paris Saint Germain and Leeds, with a try scored in the first of those, too!

= James Segeyaro – 3/3

Papua New Guinea international Segeyaro arrived at Headingley midway through the 2016 campaignn, joining Leeds as part of the deal which took Zak Hardaker the other way to NRL outfit Penrith Panthers.

The Gokora native played in three Super League games, with the Rhinos beating Hull FC, Wigan and Hull KR, before The Qualifiers came around. As The Qualifiers weren’t Super League games, when Leeds lost to Huddersfield in them, his 100% record wasn’t tainted!

= Shem Tatupu – 3/3

Dual-code ace Tatupu played in, and won, four Super League games for Wigan in 1996 before returning to rugby union with Northampton Saints.

The prop’s victories with the Cherry and Whites came against Workington, Sheffield and Leeds.

4. AJ Towse – 4/4

AJ Towse celebrates a try for Leigh Leopards against Salford Red Devils in 2025

Leigh star Towse is the first of two current Super League players that feature in this list. He signed for the Leopards ahead of the 2025 campaign and managed to score three tries in four league games last term.

All four of those matches ended in wins, against Catalans, Salford (x2) and Huddersfield, so the young outside-back still boasts a 100% record!

3. Andrew Isherwood – 5/5

Isherwood’s five Super League appearances came across two seasons between 1998 and 1999 while he was on the fringes of Wigan’s squad.

The Cherry and Whites won the title in the first of those, so the back-rower was part of a Super League-winning squad! His five victories came against Huddersfield (x2), Hull FC, Warrington and Bradford.

2. Noah Booth – 6/6

Narrowly missing out on top spot, at least for now, is Hull KR young gun Booth – who has already formed part of a title-winning squad at Craven Park.

The winger scored seven tries in his six league appearances for the Robins in 2025: beating Salford, Huddersfield, Catalans, Castleford, Hull FC and Warrington en-route to Old Trafford glory.

1. Sam Thompson – 7/7

Sam Thompson in action for St Helens in 2008

Top spot goes to the only man on this list whose 100% Super League record has remained in-tact while representing two clubs in the competition.

All seven of the prop’s Super League appearances came off the bench: with the first five coming for St Helens in 2008 as they beat Bradford, Leeds, Huddersfield (x2) and Harlequins.

Joining Harlequins during the following campaign, he then played two league games for the capital club in June 1999 as they beat Celtic Crusaders and Hull KR. That victory at Craven Park is the one which currently sees him top this list as Super League’s luckiest charm of all-time!