We’re still nine months away from the 2026 instalment of rugby league’s Las Vegas extravaganza, but it appears the Super League part of the 2027 line-up has been decided: with St Helens and Hull FC to head to Sin City.

As officially confirmed earlier this month, it will be current Super League leaders Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos who venture Stateside come February 2026.

Many had thought Saints would be the ones to face the Rhinos next year, but the Robins ultimately got the nod as they were the only Super League club willing to sacrifice a home game.

Before the 2026 announcement had officially been made, Love Rugby League revealed the news that Saints would head across the Atlantic come 2027 instead to take on Hull FC.

And that tussle against the Black and Whites is now coming to fruition, with the Red V’s CEO Mike Rush publicly sharing his desire for that to be the case.

Super League’s 2027 Las Vegas line-up teased by club chief as momentum gathers

Rush – who has been in situ as Saints’ CEO since 2013 – was a guest on the latest episode of Sky Sports’ ‘The Bench’ podcast with Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin.

When asked about why the club aren’t heading to Vegas in 2026, he explained that it was partly due to finances and went on to express his desire for Paul Wellens’ side to take on the Airlie Birds at the Allegiant Stadium in 2027.

He detailed: “We were part of the process, and there is a narrative.

“Two Lancashire teams went last time (in Wigan and Warrington), two Yorkshire teams are going this time (in Hull KR and Leeds).

“We’d very much like to play a Yorkshire team there in 2027, and then we’ve got the whole kit and caboodle, if you like.

“To take on somebody like Hull FC… Hull KR (will) have been, so let’s try and get Hull FC on the bandwagon and between us, let’s make it happen.

“It (the 2026 selection process) was very open, really transparent and it was dealt with professionally.

“We spoke to the NRL, we spoke internally and I’m not going to knock the Vegas thing, but you also have to have a really stable financial footing if you’re going to do it. It isn’t a money maker.

“We have (a stable financial footing), but it’s a decision. At this time, do we want to invest in Vegas or do we want to put that into going chasing a marquee player that might help the coach on the field?”

