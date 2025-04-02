The flurry of penalties and indiscipline across Super League is certainly a lot quieter than it was this time last year.

There are far less disciplinary incidents, which means far fewer penalties and a significant reduction in cards across the competition.

However, there are a group of players who lead the way in a race nobody wants to be at the front of – the stars who have conceded the most penalties inside the opening six rounds of the new campaign.

It’s congested in the middle – but there’s a clear winner! Here’s the top 10..

=9. Brad Singleton and James McDonnell (4)

The list starts off with two forwards who have both conceded four penalties each so far inside the opening six rounds.

Salford-turned-Castleford forward Brad Singleton has conceded four, as has Leeds Rhinos’ James McDonnell.

=2. 7 players (5)

Incredibly, there are seven players who come next – all level on five penalties conceded each.

Hull FC captain Aidan Sezer and Salford prop Chris Hill probably are worthy of the first mention here because they’ve also received a yellow card apiece.

Catalans forward Oli Partington is also in the list, as is fellow prop Paul Vaughan of Warrington Wolves. Castleford’s new signing, Jeremiah Simbiken, is also included.

There are then two more backs in the list: Huddersfield’s Jake Bibby and St Helens half-back Tristan Sailor.

1. Mike McMeeken (9)

The Wakefield Trinity captain is, by some distance, the worst offender in Super League so far this season when it comes to penalties conceded!

While there are seven players who have conceded five penalties apiece so far in 2024, McMeeken has conceded almost double that on his own: nine in six games.

However, it is worth noting that despite the indiscipline, McMeeken has categorically been one of the league’s standout forwards so far in 2025.

Daryl Powell might want to nudge him about his discipline, though!