The controversy of the situation surrounding the game aside, St Helens’ 82-0 win against Salford Red Devils goes down in the history books, and will take some beating.

More than 4,500 Super League games had been played out prior to Saturday’s clash, which came in Round 1 of the 30th edition of the competition.

But never before had a team won a Super League encounter by as big a margin.

So, spoiler alert: Saints‘ big win takes number one spot on this list, but below, we run through the ten biggest-ever drubbings in Super League history by margin.

Super League’s 10 biggest drubbings of all-time after St Helens hammer Salford Red Devils youngsters

To clarify, that’s how many points a game is won by – so if someone won a game 102-98, their winning margin would only be four despite scoring a shed load.

There’s actually 11 results on this list, because three sides are locked together on a winning margin of 74 points, as you’ll see.

The top ten …

11. Leigh 4-78 St Helens (04.09.2005) – 74 points

Sean Long (ball in hand) scored two tries for St Helens in this win at Leigh

A dismal 2005 campaign saw Leigh win just two Super League games all year, and in Round 26, they were demolished on home soil at Hilton Park by Saints.

Paul Anderson, Ade Gardner and Sean Long all grabbed two tries apiece for the visitors in a very long list of try-scorers, with Leigh’s only try of the game coming via Ben Cooper.

= Leigh 0-74 Leeds (07.08.2005) – 74 points

Circa a month earlier, Leeds had beaten Leigh by the same margin at Hilton Park in Round 23.

A Sunday afternoon stroll in the park for the Rhinos saw a hat-trick for Ashley Gibson with braces from Ryan Bailey, Mark Calderwood and Danny McGuire also on their list of scorers.

= Wigan 78-4 Workington (24.08.1996) – 74 points

One other side has won a Super League game by exactly 74 points to date, and that was Wigan back in the very first year of the competition.

Steve Barrow and Henry Paul both grabbed hat-tricks in Round 22 against a dismal Workington outfit whose only response at Central Park that day came through Mark Johnson.

8. Warrington 82-6 Harlequins (20.03.2011) – 76 points

Lee Briers was among Warrington’s try-scorers in their big win against Harlequins in 2011

Round 6 of the 2011 season saw Warrington thrash Harlequins at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, achieving a 76-point winning margin.

Among the Wire’s try-scorers were Chris Bridge with a hat-trick as well as both David Solomona and Ben Westwood, who each grabbed a brace. The visitors’ sole try of the afternoon came from Luke Dorn.

= Hull FC 82-6 Salford (02.05.2004) – 76 points

Seven years prior, here’s Salford‘s first inclusion in this list. They were hammered away against Hull FC in Round 9 of the 2004 season, with Shaun Briscoe scoring a hat-trick for the Airlie Birds.

Gareth Carvell, Gareth Raynor and Richard Whiting all also got two tries apiece, with Stuart Littler getting the visitors’ only try at the then-known KC Stadium that afternoon.

6. Wigan 84-6 Bradford (21.04.2014) – 78 points

Only one club has won a Super League game by 78 points to date, and it’s Wigan, who have done so twice. This is the second of those occasions, coming in Round 10 of the 2014 season – on Easter Monday.

Anthony Gelling, Blake Green and Ryan Hampshire scored two tries each at the DW Stadium, while Luke Gale got Bradford’s only try of the game. The Bulls, who had been deducted six points a few months earlier, were relegated at the end of the year.

= Hull KR 6-84 Wigan (01.04.2013) – 78 points

Josh Charnley dives over to score a try for Wigan Warriors against Hull KR in 2013

The Warriors’ first 78-point winning margin in a Super League game came 12 months earlier away against Hull KR at Craven Park. Coincidentally, it also came in Round 10 on Easter Monday.

As Blake Green crossed the whitewash three times against his former club, Matty Smith, Iain Thornley and Chris Tuson all scored two tries each. Greg Eden was responsible for the Robins’ sole try.

4. Warrington 80-0 Wakefield (11.04.2015) – 80 points

Of the three sides to win a Super League game by exactly 80 points to date, Warrington are the most recent, though even that was almost a decade ago!

Round 10 of the 2015 season saw them wallop Wakefield at the HJ, with Richie Myler scoring a hat-trick for the Wire. As they kept a clean sheet at the other end, Ben Currie, Toby King and Gene Ormsby all also got two tries apiece.

= Bradford 96-16 Salford (25.06.2000) – 80 points

No team has ever scored more points, tries or goals in a single Super League game than Bradford here – absolutely demolishing Salford back in Round 16 of the 2000 season.

Robbie Hunter-Paul grabbed four tries at Odsal, Jamie Peacock got a hat-trick and Justin Brooker scored two. The 16 points they conceded mean their winning margin was *only* (we know) 80 points.

= Leeds 86-6 Huddersfield (16.07.1999) – 80 points

Iestyn Harris scored four tries for Leeds as they swept Huddersfield aside at Headingley in 1999

Leeds are currently sat second for most points in a match courtesy of this 1999 thrashing of West Yorkshire foes Huddersfield at Headingley.

The Round 19 clash saw Iestyn Harris score four tries, Paul Sterling get a hat-trick and Marcus St Hilaire add a brace. Andy Cheetham scored the Giants’ only try of the evening.

1. St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025) – 82 points

You already knew what the number one on this list was. A Salford team made up almost entirely of reserves, which had just 16 players on the matchday team sheet, got absolutely tonked at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Round 1 of the 2025 season.

Joe Bullock, Tiaki Chan and Ben Hellewell were the only senior figures in the 16, and they were the three that started the evening on the bench.

Saints ran in 15 tries on the night with man-of-the-match Tristan Sailor responsible for four, and both Morgan Knowles and Harry Robertson scoring two apiece.

Ten different players got their name on the scoresheet in total. Complete and utter domination, as everyone knew it would be.