Super League winger makes immediate exit to pursue ‘new challenge’

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the immediate departure of winger Elliot Wallis, with the club returning to pre-season training earlier this week.

The outside back spent the bulk of 2025 away from the Accu Stadium, with loan stints at both Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, but will now take up a new challenge away from the West Yorkshire club.

Wallis joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2024 season, and made 20 appearances for the club in total. In that time, he also scored eight tries.

Elliot Wallis leaves Huddersfield Giants by mutual consent

In a statement, the Giants said: “Huddersfield Giants can confirm that Elliot Wallis has left the club by mutual consent.

“The winger who scored 8 tries in 20 games for the Giants, will depart the club to take up a new challenge. We wish Elliot the very best of luck in the future, and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

The 25-year-old back began his career with Hull KR back in 2018, and made five appearances for the Robins in total. During his four-year spell at the club, he also spent time on loan at York Knights and Bradford Bulls, making a combined three appearances.

In 2021, he headed to expansion outfit Coventry Bears, making six appearances in the Midlands, before being snapped up by Castleford Tigers after just one season. He later returned to the club, now called Midlands Hurricanes, on dual-registration in 2022 and 2023, and added a further six appearances to his tally. In that time, he also scored a combined six tries.

After impressing for Midlands, he made his Fords debut in 2023 and tallied 13 appearances and four tries across the campaign for the club.

His form at the Jungle then earned him a move to West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield. In his maiden season at the club, he made 17 appearances and scored seven tries, but found gametime hard to come by in 2025, as he was limited to just three outings for Luke Robinson’s side. He did score a try in that time, though.

But, he was then headed out the door once more, joining Leeds Rhinos on an initial loan basis, and featured for the club’s reserve side. He then returned to Castleford at the end of the season, making six Super League appearances under Chris Chester and scoring one try.

