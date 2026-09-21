The end of the regular Super League season means we can judge who Super League’s biggest jinxes of 2026 were.

With the 27 rounds of the regular season concluded, there are a whopping 46 players that ended with a 0% win rate in the competition this year.

Most of those though had played only one or two games, so we’ve put a barrier in place of a player having had to play three or more Super League games in 2026 without winning a single one of those to make it onto this list.

The fewer games someone has played while still having a 0% win record in Super League in 2026, the higher they rank in this list of ‘biggest jinxes’ – or even ‘most cursed’ stars.

And without further ado, here is that ranking…

5 = Connor Carr (Huddersfield), Jack Charles (Hull KR), Louix Gorman (Hull KR), Joe Keyes (Bradford), Alfie Leake (Bradford), Mathieu Pons (Toulouse), Will Roberts (York) – all 0/3

Joe Keyes in action for Bradford Bulls in 2026

Seven players lost all three of the Super League games they were involved in this year.

Hull KR pair Jack Charles and Louix Gorman are among that group, with both having had to wait until the back end of the campaign to get a game.

Bradford duo Joe Keyes and Alfie Leake are also in the seven, with the Bulls having taken the wooden spoon this year – finishing bottom of Super League at the end of their first season back in the top-flight.

4 = Will Dagger (York), Thomas Doyle (Bradford/York) – both 0/4

Two stars lost all four of their Super League appearances in 2026, and both played for York during the Knights’ first season in the top tier in the summer era.

Veteran Dagger’s four games all came for York, while hooker Doyle didn’t play at all for parent club Wakefield but lost two games played on loan for Bradford and then lost two in a Knights shirt having signed for them permanently towards the back end of the year.

2. Lee Kershaw (Huddersfield/Hull KR) – 0/7

Lee Kershaw pictured following a game in 2026 during his time on loan at Huddersfield Giants

Kershaw didn’t make his Super League debut for Hull KR until the back end of August, over 18 months into his stint at Craven Park. He lost in their colours against both Wigan and Saints, but had already lost all five Super League games he played on loan for Huddersfield prior to that – taking his total record this term to seven appearances and zero wins.

The experienced winger has been released by Rovers, so is a free agent heading into 2027.

1. Matty English (Huddersfield) – 0/9

English is officially Super League’s ‘biggest jinx’ player of 2026 having lost all nine games he played in the competition this term.

All nine of those appearances came for Huddersfield – with defeats to Catalans, Castleford, Hull KR, Saints (2), Leeds, Toulouse, Wakefield and Bradford.

‘Most cursed’ is definitely apt here, too. English was loaned to York midway through the year but suffered a season-ending injury before he could play a game for the Knights – who he will join on a permanent basis ahead of 2027.