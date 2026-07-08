Super League officials are hopeful that they will have a conclusion on a new TV deal with Sky Sports by the end of this month.

The sport in the United Kingdom and France is waiting with bated breath to discover what the outcome of months of negotiations over a new broadcast deal will produce.

A decade ago, the sport was bringing in around £40million per year from its lucrative and bumper deal with Sky Sports. That figure is now around half – with the previous extension going down, not even rising with inflation.

But talks over a new long-term deal are now reaching a rapid conclusion, the MD of RL Commercial has confirmed.

Timeframe for TV deal confirmed

Speaking prior to Magic Weekend last week, Jones admitted that the process was rapidly reaching their final stages, and that he was hopeful the trip to Everton would allow the sport to strengthen its position.

Crucially, he also admitted a resolution would be likely before the end of July – giving clubs much-needed clarity on the financial support they will get.

He said: “We’re smack bang in the middle of it. We’re hopeful we’ll get a conclusion in the next couple of weeks. Magic gives us an opportunity to showcase the best of the sport.”

There is an expectation this time that the deal will increase in value – which it would need to in order for all 14 teams to receive equal funding without any suffering a drop on this year’s value.

York Knights and Toulouse Olympique each took around £650,000 in distribution, half of what the other 12 clubs got, as a result of coming up as the ‘expanded’ teams into the 14-team competition.

There is great tension at some other clubs that if the deal does not go up, central distribution would lower once again – but it is expected to rise, sources have indicated.

“We’re aware of the pressures in and around the game,” Jones said. “The game needs more money hence the (NRL) recapitalisation project – we’re fully aware of the pressures around the game. We’re hopeful of easing those.”

Every game on Sky?

As discussed on this week’s Love Rugby League podcast, it remains to be seen whether Super League would continue its deal with Sky in the current guise in regards to showing every single game.

Currently, two games are shown on the main channels with the other five on the plus service, with minimal build-up and post-match coverage.

There have been some suggestions the other games could be repackaged elsewhere, potentially on SuperLeague+ or another platform.

But it appears fans do not have long to wait – and clubs are about to discover just how much funding they are due to get at a time when finances in the game appear to be more stretched than ever before.

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