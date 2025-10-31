Super League trio Ellis Gillam, Harvie Hill and Brad Singleton will all feature for Cumbria in their unique representative clash against Nigeria on Sunday afternoon.

Back in September, head coach Paul Crarey named an initial extended 30-man squad for the clash.

Taking place on November 2 at Craven Park, the home of Championship outfit Barrow Raiders, the game sees Cumbria’s representative side return to the field for the first time since 2023.

It also brings Nigeria‘s first-ever recognised men’s international fixture, and ahead of the game, Cumbria have now locked in their shortened 19-man squad, with three Super League players involved.

Super League trio to line up for Cumbria in unique international fixture

28-year-old Gillam will play in Super League for the first time next year with newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique.

The versatile forward joined Toulouse from Barrow ahead of the 2025 campaign and went on to play 16 games for Sylvain Houles’ side, scoring two tries.

Former Wigan Warriors team-mates Harvie Hill and Brad Singleton are the other two Super League representatives named in Cumbria’s 19-man squad, boasting more than 300 top-flight appearances between them.

Hill, who turned 22 in September, will join Hull FC on a bumper four-year deal ahead of 2026 having come through Wigan’s youth ranks and played 49 games in their colours at first-team level.

Having won everything there is to win with the Warriors, including a World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in 2024, the Whitehaven native also has games on his CV for both Toulouse and London Broncos.

Veteran front-rower Singleton meanwhile has represented Cumbria since 2011. Born in Barrow, the 33-year-old also has three Test caps for Ireland to his name.

At club level, the 33-year-old has donned a shirt for seven different clubs, including both Leeds Rhinos and Wigan, and is now at Castleford having played 21 games for the Tigers this year following a mid-season move from Salford Red Devils.

Stars from the Championship and League 1 make up the remainder of Crarey’s Cumbria squad for this weekend’s game.

Also the head coach of Barrow, Crarey – whose squad will train together on Friday night ahead of the game – has called upon seven Raiders players.

His squad, in full, can be seen below. Players are listed alphabetically by surname.

Cumbria squad in full: