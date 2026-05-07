Super League trio make immediate Championship loan switch

Super League trio Harry Smith, James Duffy and Isaac Reid will join up with Championship side Salford RLFC on loan, the club have confirmed.

Smith joins the club from Leeds Rhinos, while Duffy and Reid make the move from Warrington Wolves, and all three come into immediate contention for their clash with Widnes Vikings this weekend.

They also become the latest players to join the squad in recent weeks, with Owain Abel, Matty Ross, Callum Green and Keane Gilford all penning permanent deals.

Salford RLFC loan in Super League trio

Emerging half-back Smith has been a regular feature for the Rhinos’ reserve and academy sides in recent seasons, but has yet to register a senior appearance for the West Yorkshire side.

Outside back Duffy brings some decent senior experience with him to the CorpAcq Stadium, making two Super League appearances for Warrington last season, alongside loan appearances for Widnes and Rochdale Hornets as well.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Prop forward Reid also boasts strong experience as well, making 12 loan appearances for Rochdale across the past two seasons, but is yet to make his senior debut for Warrington at the time of writing.

While they all come into immediate contention, Salford will announce their full extended squad later this week.

Salford come into this weekend’s meeting with the Vikings sat 16th in the table with three wins from their opening 10 games, but a win could see them climb as high as 11th if other results go their way.

Widnes, however, are tied on 16 points with Oldham, Newcastle Thunder and Barrow Raiders, and a win could see them pull away from that chasing pack in the hunt for second.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST