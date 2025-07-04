A first-ever League Leader’s Shield for Hull KR is now ‘theirs to lose’ according to Jon Wilkin after Wigan Warriors’ inconsistent form continued on Friday.

Rovers can extend their lead at the top to six points with 10 games to go if they defeat Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, after the Warriors fell short at local rivals Leigh Leopards.

Wigan were well-beaten by Adrian Lam’s side, losing 18-8 after another under-par display from Matt Peet’s side.

That left Sky’s Jon Wilkin in no doubt about the destination of top spot this year.

He said: “I think it’s Hull KR’s to lose now. Absolutely. That buffer KR could build.. we’re billing Round 22 (when the two sides meet) as that big game and we’re not far off finding that out now.”

Catalans fullback and former Wigan star Sam Tomkins then went a step further and said that with Bevan French out injured, Hull KR are now categorically the standout team in Super League.

He said: “Hull KR are the best side. Wigan losing Bevan French, they’ve lost that get out of jail card, that bit of brilliance nobody else in the competition can come up with. That’s what you pay him to do.

“But even though they’ve lost that, they’ve still got a very good team. They’re certainly not a bad team.”

Wilkin was then asked if he had changed his mind on who the best team in the competition was, having recently said it was the Warriors.

“That comment was made when Bevan French was fit. I think they’re both great teams and you’re splitting hairs by asking who is the best. They’re the best two teams by a stretch.”

