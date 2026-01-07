The only rule here: they have to have featured in 10 or more Super League games. That’s because there are 61 players who have a 100 per cent win record – but none of them have played more than three games, and many of them just one!

So sadly, the likes of Emmerson Whittel, Jake Davies and Luke Menzies have to sit this one out. But these men don’t: here are the top 10 all-time players who have the best win percentage in Super League history!

10. Danny Peacock (Bradford Bulls): 82.35%

We start with a player who sadly passed away in 2025, and who was one of the early stars of Super League with the Bulls.

The Australian played 34 times in the top-flight for Bradford in the summer era, winning 28 games, drawing one and losing just five.

9. Jason Cayless (St Helens): 83.10%

The Australian prop joined the Saints in 2006 and was part of their treble-winning squad in the same season. With that in mind, it’s no surprise he has such a great win percentage – and spoiler alert, there’s another star of that team still to come.

In total, Cayless made 71 Super League appearances across four seasons with the Saints, winning 59 and losing 12.

8. Bill Leyland (Hull KR): 83.33%

The first of two players active today in Super League! Hooker Leyland has a very impressive win record across his 12 top-flight appearances to date, losing just two of them. One of those came while he was on loan at Huddersfield, with the other Rovers’ defeat to Wakefield last season.

7. Jamie Lyon (St Helens): 83.64%

The second Saints treble-winner on the list, Lyon remains one of the finest overseas imports Super League has ever seen – so it’s no surprise he’s in the top 10 of all-time.

In just two seasons at the Saints, Lyon racked up an immense amount of individual accolades. He also won 46 of his 55 matches for the club in Super League.

=5. Va’aiga Tuigamala (Wigan Warriors): 85.71%

The late, great Samoan superstar spent most of his Wigan career playing for the club before Super League, with solitary season in the summer era. It was a fruitful one; he was named in the Dream Team and won 18 of his 21 matches in the competition.

=5. Joe Tamani (Bradford Bulls): 85.71%

The Fiji international was in Super League for one season, the inaugural year of the competition in 1996. Tamani played 14 times for the Bulls in the league, winning 12 times and losing just two before returning to Australia to play for Adelaide Rams.

4. Simon Worrall (Leeds Rhinos): 90.48%

Worrall crossed codes to sign for Leeds Rhinos as a youngster, making 21 appearances for the Rhinos at the highest level. He won 19 of those games at a time when Leeds were one of the most dominant forces in the competition between 2007 and 2009.

3. Owen Dagnall (St Helens): 90.91%

It’s been some start to life for the St Helens winger, whose inaugural season at the highest level in 2025 saw him make plenty of headlines before his injury was cut short by injury. He played 11 times for the Saints, and won 10 of them! That means only two men have a better record..

2. Robbie McCormack (Wigan Warriors): 91.67%

Australian hooker McCormack had one season in England but it was a positive one, as he guided Wigan to their first Super League title with victory in the inaugural Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos.

He featured 24 times, winning 22 of them! But it’s still not enough to have the best win percentage ever..

1. Mark Bell (Wigan Warriors)

And that’s because another of Wigan’s 1998 title-winning squad takes top spot! Australian winger Bell joined the Warriors in 1998 from St George, spending one season with the club and winning 21 of his 22 games, an extraordinary achievement!