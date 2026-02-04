Super League to overhaul Man of Steel voting process for 2026

Super League is set to dramatically overhaul its voting process for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel yet again for 2026 – with a five-man panel now set to decide the competition’s best player.

In recent seasons, a system has been in place that has led to the best players from each game given points, with a 3-2-1 scale for the top trio – with a former player appointed to select those each week.

The leaderboard would then go dark midway through the season like in the NRL with the Dally M Medal – but now, it will be changed to a completely different season on the eve of the 2026 campaign.

Love Rugby League can reveal that a five-man panel – the identity of whom remains a closely-guarded secret – will now be given the honour of reviewing all performances from across the competition at the end of the campaign.

They will then select a shortlist which will be whittled down to a winner at the end-of-season awards, as has been traditional in recent years.

Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor was the winner of the 2025 award, after leading for the bulk of the season and before the leaderboard went dark. He produced a string of magnificent displays to not only inspire Leeds to a return to the top four of the competition, but also be crowned Super League’s standout individual player.

Connor saw off competition from 2024 winner Mikey Lewis to win the honour for the first time, and is likely to be among the leading contenders once again this season.

But Connor and the rest of Super League’s top stars will be subject to a completely different voting methodology heading into the new season, with the old method of announcing Man of Steel points each week seemingly set to be replaced with a new way of doing things in 2026.