Super League will trial new protocol aimed at speeding up the video referee decision-making process this weekend: with further changes including a shot clock on conversion attempts also on the horizon.

An increasing number of stakeholders have taken aim at how Super League matches are taking too long to complete, with a particular focus on lengthy video referee delays.

That stance has been agreed to by head of match officials Phil Bentham, who concedes there are too many long decisions – but that will hopefully change this weekend.

A new system was trialled at Magic Weekend but will now be introduced at grounds across the country starting tonight at St Helens, which will give the director a lead on which angles to show referees rather than them selecting them on their own.

Bentham said: “We’re looking at improvements in the way we get replays from Sky, we work from Wilmslow and use a ref box with the referee choosing and selecting their own replays.

“We feel we were quicker under the system I used when I was a video referee, whereby the director is clued up on which could be the best angle.

“We did that at Magic and I felt it was quicker and more robust. We’ll trial that this weekend. The video ref will be going through the director rather than controlling their own replays on the ref box.”

Further laws trials will also be looked at, which includes bringing in a shot clock for conversion attempts.

“We have a couple of other ideas in terms of the length of the game,” he said.

“I think the first half in the semi final (between Hull KR and Catalans) was 55 minutes and that can take interest away. One of the things that will be going to the laws committee is a shot clock on goal kicks, just to try and speed that up a bit, it’s been successful in rugby union.

“We stop the clock after 1.20 but most kickers are taking up to two minutes. I accept the video referees on occasion, particularly an easy calls don’t need to look at as many angles, we can also try and improve the length of the game in other aspects.”

But the notion of a shot clock on video referees will not be introduced, Bentham confirmed.