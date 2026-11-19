Super League looks set to align with the NRL and introduce six-man interchange benches from as early as next season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Clubs across the competition are bracing for major changes to closely align the British game with its Australian counterparts ahead of a partnership between the two launching at the start of 2028.

And in anticipation of that moment arriving, Super League looks set to implement a number of new rule changes that will bring the two leagues closer together.

Those changes will not start in 2028 – they will be brought through as early as next year. And the biggest one is the increase of interchange benches from four to six.

Super League to introduce six-man benches

Some British rugby league fans will have only just had their first glimpse of the six-man bench system during the Rugby League World Cup.

It was introduced for multiple reasons, not least to give clubs greater scope to keep the best talent on the field in the correct positions with tighter concussion protocol now in place.

And from now on, Super League benches will increase from four to six, it is understood – though as was the case in the World Cup, coaches will only be allowed to use four of those six players.

For some coaches it will provide greater flexibility and depth among their forward packs while others may use the opportunity to increase the presence of specialists backups on the interchange bench.

It was introduced in the NRL at the start of this season and has proven to be a popular move – so much so, it was used in State of Origin and the international game at the end of this year.

But it is now coming to the European game, too.

Super League changes afoot

The increase in interchange benches are one of several changes that are going to take place in the coming months to ensure rugby league’s two premiere club competitions are aligned.

That will also help with competitions like the World Club Challenge, where there is now likely to be much less disparity between the rule-sets the two competing teams will play in.

Super League has already agreed to raise the play-offs from six teams to seven, while more significant changes are likely to be approved in the coming weeks and months as the new season approaches.

The competition is set to reveal its full fixture list in a week’s time, with the final Thursday in November – the 26th – pencilled in as a potential launch date.

Love Rugby League will reveal more about the rule changes for 2027 on our Substack this evening. Head here to subscribe.