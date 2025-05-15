Super League is back this week and round 11 has thrown up some intriguing fixtures – not least on Thursday night when St Helens host Catalans Dragons.

There are two mouthwatering games on Friday when Leeds Rhinos host Hull FC and Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards.

Wakefield Trinity’s home clash with Warrington Wolves also catches the eye on Sunday and legendary former coach John Kear gives Love Rugby League his predictions for all six games.

St Helens v Catalans Dragons (Thursday, 8pm)

I think it’s a must-win game for Saints because the pressure is obviously building and I feel for Paul Wellens.

But I’m just going to go for the Dragons in this one by a narrow margin.

Kear’s prediction: Catalans by 2

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (Friday, 8pm)

It’s a test of Hull FC’s mettle now because they started the season so well and are now having a bit of a wobble.

The Rhinos are having a bit of a rebirth so I can see them winning this one under the lights at Headingley.

Kear’s prediction: Leeds by 6

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (Friday, 8pm)

Wigan will have been waiting since round one to avenge that opening-day 1-0 home defeat at the hands of the Leopards.

Leigh have just been involved in a highly intense Challenge Cup semi-final, so I’m going to go for the Warriors in this one.

Kear’s prediction: Wigan by 12

Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants (Saturday, 5.30pm)

This could be a tighter game than what some may predict.

But Wembley-bound Hull KR are in such good form right now that I can’t see them being stopped by the Giants.

Kear’s prediction: Hull KR by 14

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves (Sunday, 3pm)

This is the first of two crackers in West Yorkshire on Sunday.

Wakey have not been great on their home ground but have been tremendous away – so I can see the Wolves just nicking this one.

Kear’s prediction: Warrington by 2

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (Sunday, 5.30pm)

Cas Tigers are improving and they were disappointed after losing to Wakefield at Magic Weekend.

That was a big step back after some solid improvements, so I think Danny McGuire will get them back to winning ways against Salford.

Kear’s prediction: Castleford by 12