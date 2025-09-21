Following the conclusion of round 27 of the regular Super League season, here is our latest Team of the Week.

It’s been another brilliant round of action, with Wakefield Trinity securing a top six spot and Leigh Leopards ensuring they will finish third going into the play-offs. And there were some standout displays throughout!

Here’s who we think takes the pick..

1. Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR)

The destination of the League Leaders’ Shield felt firmly in the balance right up until Mourgue took matters into his own hands on Thursday night. His sensational long-range try ultimately was the moment that led to Hull KR finally securing top spot: so he makes the cut!

2. Will Tate (Castleford Tigers)

It’s been a difficult season for Castleford on the whole, and Tate, who has struggled with injuries throughout 2025. But he rounded off the year with a well-taken hat-trick in their narrow defeat to St Helens on Friday night.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

A lot of the focus in this Warriors win has gone on the spine, but Adam Keighran played a key role too. The centre was ice-cold off the tee, slotting even the hardest of touchline efforts with ease, and backed that up with 93 metres ball-in-hand and two try assists.

4. Cam Scott (Wakefield Trinity)

He was ultimately moved to the wing early on but as he was named at centre, we’re naming him here too! Scott claimed a wonderful hat-trick with some brilliant finishes as Trinity rounded off the regular season with a big win at Salford Red Devils.

5. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Johnstone crossed for his 100th and 101st Wakefield tries in the same game on Friday night, with the England international rounding off another fine season and reminding Shaun Wane why he’s right in the conversation for the Ashes.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

We’re beginning to run out of words to describe Bevan French, but he was yet again at his classy best on Friday night. His eye for space and ability to break through defences drove Wigan to victory against Leeds, notching a well-deserved brace in the process.

7. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

His late try will forever go down in Robins folklore for clinching the League Leaders Shield, to go alongside an earlier effort too, but he also scooped Man of the Match for his efforts throughout. While it was by no means a vintage display from KR, he kept his side in the game when things seemed to be getting away from them.

8. Noah Stephens (St Helens)

Continues to look the part at this level. Took the fight to Castleford across his shift on Friday night, notching 88 metres from his 11 carries and making 20 tackles to boot, and nabbed a nice try for his efforts too.

9. Brad O’Neil (Wigan Warriors)

Hooker was a tough one to call this weekend, but O’Neil just edges into this side. His work around the ruck, be it the control he had on the side or just his distribution out of it, allowed French to play consistently on the front-foot, which then saw Wigan over the line. His war wound was a sign of his gritty defensive efforts too.

10. Ky Rodwell (Wakefield Trinity)

He’s been a huge miss for the Trin this year, but his display last night showed what an asset he can be in this squad. He trucked incredibly hard through the middle, notching 132 metres from his 16 carries, 21 tackles and a try to boot, but the fact that this was just his second game back from a lenghty lay-off and it coming off the bench just shows his quality.

11. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Another really dominant effort from Sam Walters against his former side. Brought some serious physicality on both sides of the ball, which helped Wigan get the better of the tight exchanges when Leeds looked like breaking away early on. His stats were a story in themself, too, making 45 tackles and 115 metres ball-in-hand.

12. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

He might not get the spotlight, but his industrious work was vital in getting his side over the line on Friday night. Across his shift, he posted 35 tackles, 87 metres in the carry and nabbed a try for his efforts.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

If we went back and checked, we’d be pretty sure there won’t be a forward who features more in our Team of the Week this season than Saints star Knowles. Expect a Dream Team inclusion on Sunday too – before a big end to the season with England. What a loss he’ll be for Paul Wellens next year.