Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate selection with TEN picks

Following the conclusion of the Super League semi-finals, here is the latest instalment of the Love Rugby League Team of the Week!

There were two gripping games on show this weekend, with a place at Old Trafford on the line for all four sides. Wigan kicked things off with win over near-neighbours Leigh Leopards on Friday night, ensuring they would feature in a third successive Grand Final.

Craven Park was our destination on Saturday for Hull KR v St Helens, with the League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup champions booking their spot in the big dance for a second year in a row.

As always, there was plenty of debate among the LRL staff, but here is the finished product!

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Another delicious display from the Australian full-back, who was a real menace for Wigan in their win against Leigh. He was electric ball-in-hand, notching 131 metres from his 14 carries alongside one assist, but yet again he backed that up with some solid defensive efforts, including a dramatic try-saving effort. That work on both sides of the ball really proved crucial in getting over the line. Bailey Hodgson also impressed.

2 Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Pipping Abbas Miski into this side is Joe Burgess, who was on red-hot form in KR’s win over St Helens. His attacking output was a key cornerstone of their win, notching one try and two assists while also making 139 metres ball-in-hand.

3 Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

The powerhouse back has taken Super League by storm this year, and he again left his mark in a valiant effort in Leigh’s defeat. He was again carrying like a man possessed at times, making 128 metres from his 19 carries, while bursting through five tackles too. Peta Hiku was a close second.

4 Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

Just edging Jake Wardle into the number four shirt this weekend is Oliver Gildart, who showed his proper value within this KR side with a classy outing. Across his shift, he nabbed two tries and one assist, while also adding 69 metres along the way.

5 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Again, wing was a hotly contested spot this weekend, with Tom Davies also giving a good account of himself, but Liam Marshall’s efforts deserve a spot in this side. The Wigan winger yet again showed he is one of the best backs in the league, setting a real example for his side with 147 carries from 27 carries ball-in-hand.

6 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Superb. Simply superb. He showed his true poachers’ touch again with his two tries, finding himself in exactly the right place at the right time, and added an assist for Sam Walters’ effort too. Around that, he dazzled ball-in-hand with 98 metres from 16 carries. Mikey Lewis wasn’t far off.

7 Tyrone May (Hull KR)

A very classy display from the Hull KR man, pipping Harry Smith to the number seven shirt in this side. His fingerprints were all over this win, just getting his team playing in the right places and finding different ways to unlock the Saints’ defence. Also got involved himself with 71 metres to his name.

8 Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Supremely powerful in every department, as he gave Wigan some serious steel up-front. Got himself stuck into the battle in the middle, making 32 tackles in defence and backing that up with 97 metres from his 14 carries. Ethan Havard and Matty Lees also stood out with some gritty defence.

9 Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Hooker was a tough one to call, with Daryl Clark, Jez Litten and Brad O’Neil all impressing, but the Papua New Guinea ace Edwin Ipape makes the cut this time around. He was a real threat in attack, especially around the ruck, and totalled 131 metres from his 11 carries, while also nabbing an assist. He also got stuck into the defensive efforts with 19 tackles.

10 Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Robbie Mulhern can feel slightly hard done by to miss out here, but Alex Walmsley’s efforts deserve some flowers. He was a standout in the St Helens pack despite their defeat, hitting 101 metres from his 12 carries while also notching 24 tackles.

11 Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Seems to be making that back-row spot his own now, backing up his recent form with another strong night’s work. He again worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball, making 43 tackles alongside 107 metres from 17 carries, and grabbed a deserved try for his efforts. Dean Hadley also left a mark with a strong display.

12 James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Edging out Shane Wright into this team is Hull KR’s James Batchelor, who set the tone for his side’s defensive efforts. He notched a tally of 33 tackles, but it was his 100% success rate that left its mark on the LRL selectors. Also got himself involved in the attack, with 40 metres from just five carries.

13 Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Rounding off our spot, Kaide Ellis slots in at loose forward. He ran around the pitch, hitting literally anything that moved, making 50 tackles for good measure, while also getting heavily involved in the attack with 92 metres from 18 carries. Remarkable shift from the imposing forward. Morgan Knowles was a close second, though, on his final outing for St Helens.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR make incredible start to Grand Final ticket sales as huge milestone reached within hours

👉🏻 Police issue statement following St Helens terrorist threat

👉🏻 How Toulouse’s Grand Final win dramatically impacts race for Super League with French club favourites

👉🏻 John Bateman has ‘credit in bank’ for England as Ashes call-up seems certain