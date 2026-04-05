Super League Team of the Week: Wakefield Trinity lead the way after derby win

Rivals Round is over and after lengthy discussions among the Love Rugby League team, a decision has finally been made on team of the week. Big-game players stepped up when it mattered for their teams against fierce rivals. This made it tricky to give a nod to everyone! Here are our picks, with six Super League clubs represented…

1. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

Named man of the match in the Hull Derby, Broadbent ended the game with a try, an assist and a massive 229 metres to his name. Not bad for someone rumoured to be making a cross-city switch a week or so ago!

2. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Sticking with the Robins, Burgess scored two tries as he continued to cement his status as a crowd favourite at Craven Park. His post-match social media post will have only helped with that too.

3. Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield Giants)

A two-try performance from Huddersfield’s player of the season in 2025. Was outstanding outside Adam Clune, and made 198 metres for his side in the match.

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Continues to excel in the centres. Capable of putting his wing man away, Handley also showed his prowess on the flank with a brilliant solo finish for an important try for the Rhinos. Quality player.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

He’s said he still fancies top try-scorer this year and while Maika Sivo is a long way ahead, he scored another two tries for the Wire as they thrashed Leigh Leopards.

6. Jake Trueman (Wakefield Trinity)

Went back to his old stomping ground and ran the show, scoring twice for Wakefield against Castleford Tigers. But he was instrumental in everything good Wakefield did and had the Cas defence in the palm of his hands.

7. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

He’s started the season outstandingly well, that continued against Leigh Leopards. He scored, set up another and was just generally outstanding throughout the game.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

There was an argument between the team about which Wakefield prop, with both Tray Lolesio and Caleb Hamlin-Uele also superb. But McMeeken’s mammoth stint gets him the nod. It was a brilliant pack display.

9. Bill Leyland (St Helens)

The most memorable debut… ever? Take a bow Bill Leyland, not only the matchwinner but generally exceptional throughout for Saints. Some one-week loan! Two tries to carve his name into legend… after one appearance!

10. David Klemmer (St Helens)

Less flashy than Leyland’s contribution but don’t overlook what Klemmer is doing for St Helens right now. Workhorse in the middle and really setting the tone. 36 tackles and 22 carries.

11. Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity)

Might be Super League’s most improved player this season. He made 157 metres in the back-row with an impressive 22 tackles too. Has really come on under Daryl Powell.

12. Chris Patolo (Huddersfield Giants)

He’s gone under the radar but Patolo is going well for Huddersfield. Lining up in the back-row at present, he made 22 tackles and made 141 metres, which is some going!

13. Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity)

Okay, he’s a hooker, but he played too well not to get in. Smoothy by name, smooth by nature. Got a try but he just gets Wakefield going forward well with his distribution. Smart player.